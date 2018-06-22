This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Ireland and Man City goalkeeper dies aged 65

Ron Healey represented the Boys in Green and also enjoyed a spell at Cardiff City.

By Ben Blake Friday 22 Jun 2018, 2:33 PM
Healey during his Man City days.
FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Ron Healey passed away this week, it has been announced.

The English-born goalkeeper died at the age of 65 after collapsing while out cycling, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Healey made his senior debut for Manchester City in 1970 and played 38 times, while also spending time on loan at Coventry City and Preston North End.

He then moved to Cardiff City and made 220 appearances for the Bluebirds between 1974 and 1982.

At international level, Healey was handed his Ireland debut against Poland in 1977, before earning his second of two caps against England at Wembley three years later.

His clubs paid tribute via Twitter today:

Ron City Source: Twitter/Manchester City

