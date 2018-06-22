Ex-Ireland and Man City goalkeeper dies aged 65

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Ron Healey passed away this week, it has been announced.

The English-born goalkeeper died at the age of 65 after collapsing while out cycling, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Healey made his senior debut for Manchester City in 1970 and played 38 times, while also spending time on loan at Coventry City and Preston North End.

He then moved to Cardiff City and made 220 appearances for the Bluebirds between 1974 and 1982.

At international level, Healey was handed his Ireland debut against Poland in 1977, before earning his second of two caps against England at Wembley three years later.

His clubs paid tribute via Twitter today:

