  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Ronaldo, in terms of his injury, is incredible'

Zinedine Zidane believes his star man will be fit to play for Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

By AFP Tuesday 8 May 2018, 5:10 PM
35 minutes ago 1,357 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4000609
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is treated for an injury after scoring his side's first goal against Barcelona at the weekend.
Image: Emilio Morenatti
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is treated for an injury after scoring his side's first goal against Barcelona at the weekend.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is treated for an injury after scoring his side's first goal against Barcelona at the weekend.
Image: Emilio Morenatti

ZINEDINE ZIDANE BELIEVES Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit to play for Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Zidane also said on Tuesday that Mohamed Salah deserves great credit for Liverpool’s surprise run in Europe but insisted the match in Kiev will not be a contest of the Egyptian against Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was forced off at half-time of Sunday’s Clasico between Real and Barcelona, which ended 2-2 at the Camp Nou, and Zidane has confirmed the Portuguese sprained his ankle.

There were fears the injury could affect Ronaldo’s chances of facing Liverpool on 26 May but Zidane is confident his star player will recover, along with fellow absentees Isco and Dani Carvajal.

“I think they will all be fine for the final – Cristiano, Isco, Carvajal,” Zidane said.

“The one more injured is Cristiano because it has just happened but it is going well, he is walking normally and he will be fine.”

Ronaldo was hurt during a collision with Gerard Pique just as he bundled in Real’s equaliser against Barcelona.

He played on for 31 minutes until the interval but did not emerge for the second half.

It is a sprain, but there is no particular damage on the fibula, it is a small sprain and his ankle is stable,” Zidane said.

“Ronaldo, in terms of his injury, is incredible, that’s what he has this guy, he is already on the ground, walking, and feeling positive 48 hours later.

“Even if we do not know when he will resume with the team, the fact that he is already there 48 hours after shows his commitment, his desire to always want to play.”

Real visit Sevilla in La Liga on Wednesday but with the title race settled and their place in the top four safe, the key now is to avoid any further injury scares.

Liverpool, still battling for Champions League qualification in the Premier League, will not have the luxury of resting star players like Salah, who is considered key to them beating Real.

Salah had a great season and I think he deserves a lot of credit for Liverpool being in the final, that’s for sure,” Zidane said.

“But in the end, I don’t like to call this a match of Cristiano against Salah. It will be Madrid against Liverpool, as always, that is the most important thing.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with €70m-rated Lyon midfielder>

Ireland enjoy U17 Euros victory over Denmark>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
ARSENAL
Koscielny 'devastated' as he faces 6 months on sidelines and will miss France's World Cup campaign
Koscielny 'devastated' as he faces 6 months on sidelines and will miss France's World Cup campaign
Fitting end to Arsene Wenger's last home game as Arsenal crush Burnley
'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal bid farewell to Wenger in final home game
FOOTBALL
Tottenham's 'massively successful' season is not enough, acknowledges Pochettino
Tottenham's 'massively successful' season is not enough, acknowledges Pochettino
Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
'No one has ever called to ask us how much Messi is worth' - Barca president
HURLING
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
LIVERPOOL
Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with â¬70m-rated Lyon midfielder
Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with €70m-rated Lyon midfielder
Liverpool’s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita
Klopp plays down talk of big-money moves for Fekir and Dembele

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie