Dublin: 0 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Ronaldo: I don't just say I'm the best, I prove it too

The Real Madrid star dismissed his critics after being named the best Portuguese Player of 2017 yesterday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 8:07 AM
59 minutes ago 1,456 Views 7 Comments
Ronaldo is not short on confidence.
REAL MADRID AND Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo again hit back at his critics after winning yet another individual award.

Ronaldo was named the best Portuguese Player of 2017 yesterday, beating Sporting CP goalkeeper Rui Patricio and Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

The 33-year-old claimed a record-equalling fifth Ballon d’Or last year, having helped Madrid win La Liga and the Champions League.

Ronaldo is finding form again late this campaign and the superstar forward dismissed his critics.

“I am grateful for this award to all those who are here,” he said.

“It is also an award for all my colleagues — 2017 was an excellent year, unforgettable both collectively and individually.”

“I also dedicate it to my four children. That’s another record — three children in three months.

“We have to defend what is ours because there is always a Portuguese in the fight.

I always believe and say that I am the best, whatever they say, and then I show it on the field. We are in the fight year after year.”

Ronaldo scored 42 goals in 46 games in all competitions in 2016-17, while he has 37 in 35 so far this season.

He scored four times in a 6-3 win over Girona on Sunday, marking the 50th hat-trick of his career for club and country.

Madrid sit third in La Liga, 15 points behind rivals Barcelona. They resume league play against Las Palmas after the international break before facing Juventus three days later in the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final tie.

