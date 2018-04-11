  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Incredible late drama as Ronaldo scores last-gasp penalty to send Real Madrid in Champions League semis

Juve had been trailing 3-0 from the first leg, but incredibly brought the tie level.

By AFP Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 9:51 PM
1 hour ago 18,221 Views 95 Comments
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the pivotal goal.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

CRISTIANO RONALDO SMASHED home a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time to take Real Madrid through to the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday, despite a 3-1 defeat on the night to Juventus after a remarkable comeback attempt by the Italians.

Juve had produced a stunning performance at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mario Mandzukicâ€™s brace and a Blaise Matuidi goal putting them 3-0 up in little over an hour, levelling the tie on aggregate after Realâ€™s 3-0 victory in Italy last week.

But as extra time loomed, English referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty for a clumsy challenge by Medhi Benatia on Lucas Vazquez in the area.

A furious Gianluigi Buffon was sent off for his protests at the decision, and it wasnâ€™t until the 97th minute that Ronaldo was able to take his spot-kick, beating substitute â€˜keeper Wojciech Szczesny from 12 yards.

Mandzukic twice headed in right-wing crosses at the back post for Juve in the first half, and a horrible Keylor Navas error allowed Matuidi to make it 3-0 on the night in the 61st minute.

Real had looked vulnerable, but the late drama meant they would not suffer an embarrassing exit to match that of rivals Barcelona at the hands of Roma 24 hours earlier.

Â© â€“ AFP 2018

