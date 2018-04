Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves hits an outrageous dipping volley for Wolves

Neves strikes at goal. Source: Nigel French

SURELY THIS WILL be a goal-of-the-season contender.

Wolves are on the verge of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League, needing just five points heading into tonight’s home game against Derby County.

And Nuno Espirito Santo’s side claimed a 2-0 win at Molineux, with Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves scoring a stunning volley in the second half after Diogo Jota’s opener.

The 21-year-old, who is capped five times at senior international level, captained Porto in the Champions League at 18, and joined Wolves for £15.8 million last summer.

Nominated for Championship Player of the Year, he will be a joy to watch in the top flight next season.

Ruben Neves is just too good pic.twitter.com/7uJxU1Fh54 — Jõsh (@Foyth) April 11, 2018

