Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves hits an outrageous dipping volley for Wolves

Neves strikes at goal. Source: Nigel French

SURELY THIS WILL be a goal-of-the-season contender.

Wolves are on the verge of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League, needing just five points heading into tonightâ€™s home game against Derby County.

And Nuno Espirito Santoâ€™s side claimed a 2-0 win atÂ Molineux, with Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves scoring a stunning volley in the second half after Diogo Jotaâ€™s opener.

The 21-year-old, who is capped five times at senior international level, captained Porto in the Champions League at 18, and joined Wolves for Â£15.8 million last summer.

Nominated for Championship Player of the Year, he will be a joy to watch in the top flight next season.

Ruben Neves is just too good pic.twitter.com/7uJxU1Fh54 — JÃµsh (@Foyth) April 11, 2018

