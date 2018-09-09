Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis called into Ireland squad for Poland friendly

RONAN CURTIS’S RED-HOT form has earned him a senior international call-up for Ireland’s friendly against Poland.

The Ireland U21 striker is suspended for Tuesday’s crunch European Championship qualifier against Germany, and has instead been called into Martin O’Neill’s squad for Tuesday’s trip to Wroclaw.

Former Derry City striker Curtis has scored five goals in six games for Portsmouth in League One this season.

And he was the hero for Ireland’s U21s on Friday, earning Noel King’s side a 1-1 draw with a fine strike against Kosovo.

Ireland will be without Stephen Ward on Tuesday, as the defender has returned to Burnley for treatment on a foot injury, while Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher — who linked up with the squad in Wales this week for training — will also return to his club.

