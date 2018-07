McStay makes three changes as Roscommon bid to book their place in Super 8s

ROSCOMMON MANAGER KEVIN McStay has made a number of changes to his side for Saturday’s All-Ireland football championship qualifier against Armagh, with experienced defender Sean McDermott recalled.

McDermott didn’t feature during Roscommon’s Connacht SFC defeat to Galway last month, but returns to the starting XV for Saturday’s round four qualifier at O’Moore Park.

Ultan Harney and Cathal Cregg also come back into the Roscommon side, with Brian Stack, Fintan Cregg and Niall Kilroy the players to make way.

Cathal Compton has recovered from the injury which forced him off during the 0-16 to 2-6 loss to Galway to start in midfield, as the Rossies bid to advance to the Super 8s stage.

The game will be shown live on the RTÉ News Now channel, with coverage beginning at 2.45pm and the action in Portlaoise getting underway at 3pm.

Armagh have yet to name their team.

Roscommon:

1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

3. Niall McInerney (St Brigid’s)

4. Seán McDermott (Western Gaels)

5. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)

6. Peter Domican (St Brigid’s)

7. Conor Devaney (Captain)(Kilbride)

8. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)

9. Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk Lord Edwards)

10. Ciaráin Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s)

11. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

12. Enda Smith (Boyle)

13. Donie Smith (Boyle)

14. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael)

15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s)

Substitutes:

16. James Featherstone (Roscommon Gaels)

17. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

18. Finbar Cregg (Western Gaels)

19. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)

20. Gary Patterson (Michael Glavey’s)

21. Ian Kilbride (St Brigid’s)

22. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

23. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

24. Padraig Kelly (St Brigid’s)

25. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

26. Tadgh McKenna (Boyle)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!