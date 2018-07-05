This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McStay makes three changes as Roscommon bid to book their place in Super 8s

The Rossies face Armagh on Saturday.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 10:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,859 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4111595
Sean McDermott comes back into the Roscommon team.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Sean McDermott comes back into the Roscommon team.
Sean McDermott comes back into the Roscommon team.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ROSCOMMON MANAGER KEVIN McStay has made a number of changes to his side for Saturdayâ€™s All-Ireland football championship qualifier against Armagh, with experienced defender Sean McDermott recalled.

McDermott didnâ€™t feature during Roscommonâ€™s Connacht SFC defeat to Galway last month, but returns to the starting XV for Saturdayâ€™s round four qualifier at Oâ€™Moore Park.

Ultan Harney and Cathal Cregg also come back into the Roscommon side, with Brian Stack, Fintan Cregg and Niall Kilroy the players to make way.

Cathal Compton has recovered from the injury which forced him off during the 0-16 to 2-6 loss to Galway to start in midfield, as the Rossies bid to advance to the Super 8s stage.

The game will be shown live on the RTÃ‰ News Now channel, with coverage beginning at 2.45pm and the action in Portlaoise getting underway at 3pm.

Armagh have yet to name their team.

Roscommon:

1. Colm Lavin (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
3. Niall McInerney (St Brigidâ€™s)
4. SeÃ¡n McDermott (Western Gaels)

5. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)
6. Peter Domican (St Brigidâ€™s)
7. Conor Devaney (Captain)(Kilbride)

8. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)
9. Tadgh Oâ€™Rourke (Tulsk Lord Edwards)

10. CiarÃ¡in Murtagh (St. Faithleachâ€™s)
11. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)
12. Enda Smith (Boyle)

13. Donie Smith (Boyle)
14. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael)
15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleachâ€™s)

Substitutes:

16. James Featherstone (Roscommon Gaels)
17. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)
18. Finbar Cregg (Western Gaels)
19. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)
20. Gary Patterson (Michael Glaveyâ€™s)
21. Ian Kilbride (St Brigidâ€™s)
22. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)
23. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)
24. Padraig Kelly (St Brigidâ€™s)
25. Shane Killoran (Elphin)
26. Tadgh McKenna (Boyle)

McGrath heads for the exit door after difficult first 10 months in charge of Louth

One change as Kildare U20s name side for Leinster final showdown against Dublin

Read next:

