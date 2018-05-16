  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There is light at the end of the tunnel' - Ruby Walsh reaches out to injured Dundalk captain

‘It’s always nice to talk to someone who’s been in a similar position.’

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 16 May 2018, 5:13 PM
55 minutes ago 1,032 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4016963

EARLIER THIS MONTH, Dundalk captain Stephen O’Donnell suffered a nasty broken leg.

Stephen O'Donnell leaves the field injured Stephen O'Donnell broke his leg in action against Waterford. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Obviously, it was a blow to the entire club but it came as a huge personal setback to the 32-year-old, who has been haunted by injuries over the past while. Another long spell on the sidelines with a fractured tibia.

His mood was surely boosted slightly when he received a call from champion jockey Ruby Walsh, a man well versed to share his advice on recovery from leg breaks.

He’s within touching distance of his own full return after a bad run of injuries over the past few months, his most recent fall at Cheltenham aggravating a fractured leg which left him sidelined for Punchestown.

“A friend of mine asked me to give him a ring,” Walsh explains to Paddy Power News of his kind act to take time out and get in touch with O’Donnell.

“He said he was a racing fan and that he’d suffered a pretty bad leg break, and look I know I’ve had plenty of hassle with leg breaks but I don’t have to run. Obviously for a footballer it’s even more disappointing, especially with the way the League of Ireland is now and the fact that the campaign is in full flow.

“But I had a good chat with Stephen. I guess it’s always nice to talk to someone who’s been in a similar position and can explain to you that there is light at the end of the tunnel. But a broken leg is such a common thing with jockeys, it’s not a common thing in football.”

Walsh added that sportspeople in general would be more insecure about injuries earlier in their career, but with time, experience and age, one becomes more sure:

Ruby Walsh Walsh is currently on the mend himself. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“With age, and experience you know that you’re going to get back, you’re not worried about ‘will I, won’t I’. If you follow the rehab and give it enough time, you will get back.

“You don’t have that anxious worry that you might have had as a young lad. I know it can be done. Going through rehab and physio I’ve met lots of different sports stars in different places.

“We all experience the same thing. It’s not so much the physical pain, it’s the mental pain of what you’re missing out on and every sportsperson suffers the same thing.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

50 masked men attack Sporting players and officials at training ground

‘Tyrone are probably now as one-dimensional as they have ever been’ – McConville

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
50 masked men attack Portuguese club's players and officials at training ground
50 masked men attack Portuguese club's players and officials at training ground
'Nobody is more anxious than me to go back and nobody is more afraid than me'
Fifa urged to remove referee from World Cup after match-fixing ban
LEINSTER
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
'I don’t need to convince them, they believe it': Munster relishing task of toppling Leinster
Tighthead Heffernan moves from Leinster to grow Irish presence in Nottingham
HURLING
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Life without Kilkenny after winning four All-Irelands and backing a brother chasing the AFL dream
Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you'
ENGLAND
England World Cup-winning defender passes away
England World Cup-winning defender passes away
Liverpool youngster included as Hart and Wilshere miss out on England's World Cup squad
Gary Lineker says England should 'write off' World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie