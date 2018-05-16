  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

50 masked men attack Portuguese club's players and officials at training ground

Sporting’s top scorer Bas Dost received head injuries during the incident, which comes days before the Portuguese Cup final.

By AFP Wednesday 16 May 2018, 5:02 PM
1 hour ago 8,050 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4016958

Updated at 17.02

A SHOCKED SPORTING Clube de Portugal will play in Sunday’s Portuguese Cup final despite a horrific ordeal that saw a 50-strong gang of masked and hooded men brutally attack players and officials at training.

Wearing t-shirts bearing the club’s emblem the mob invaded Sporting’s training ground on Tuesday and went on the rampage, terrorising players and personnel and vandalising dressing rooms.

Dutch international Bas Dost, Sporting’s top scorer this season, required stitches to his neck. A photograph of his bloodied face appeared on social media.

Portugal: Sporting CP v Boavista - Primeira Liga Dutch striker Bas Dost was left with head injuries. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“It was a distressing situation and we are all shocked,” the striker, with 27 league goals to his name this season, told Dutch news website Algemeen Dagblad.

“This is a drama for everyone, I am empty,” the 28-year-old added to Portuguese website Ojogo.

He had scored in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Maritimo Funchal which left Sporting in third and missing out on Champions League football next season.

Argentina international Marcos Acuna and Croatia’s Josip Misic were also assaulted in the raid on Sporting’s Alcochete training base in the Lisbon suburbs.

The team met their player’s union on Wednesday to discuss how to react and whether to pull out of Sunday’s Cup final against Desportivo das Aves.

A team statement later confirmed that despite their frightening ordeal they would face Desportivo in four days time.

“We are not in a physical or psychological condition to resume normal training immediately,” the players said.

“But because the Cup final is a celebration of Portuguese football, and also out of respect to our club, we will play in the final.”

The horrific incident left Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa “worried by the image this projects of Portugal to the world”.

He added: “I’m concerned as Portugal is a power in professional football, and I’m worried about the seriousness of what’s happened.”

Portuguese police have made 21 arrests, according to the government.

Several hundred Sporting fans made their way to the team’s Alvalde stadium on Tuesday night to lend their support to their stricken team’s players and management.

Source: Fora de Jogo/YouTube

Supporters group ‘Juventude Leonina’ condemned the attack on social media.

“The Juventude Leonina numbers more than 7,000 fans. It deeply regrets what happened and disassociates itself from these events.”

Sporting issued a statement of their own, decried what it termed “acts of vandalism and the attacks on (our) athletes, coaches and professional staff.”

The Portuguese Primeira Liga said: “The perpetrators of these incidents are not fans of football, they are criminals.”

Tuesday’s drama follows last month’s war of words between players and the club’s president who had threatened to suspend almost all of the “spoilt brats” in the first team.

Bruno de Carvalho launched a rant on social media following Sporting’s 2-0 Europa League quarter-final first leg loss to Atletico Madrid.

© – AFP 2018 

England World Cup-winning defender passes away

Liverpool youngster included as Hart and Wilshere miss out on England’s World Cup squad

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
50 masked men attack Portuguese club's players and officials at training ground
50 masked men attack Portuguese club's players and officials at training ground
'Nobody is more anxious than me to go back and nobody is more afraid than me'
Fifa urged to remove referee from World Cup after match-fixing ban
LEINSTER
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
'I don’t need to convince them, they believe it': Munster relishing task of toppling Leinster
Tighthead Heffernan moves from Leinster to grow Irish presence in Nottingham
HURLING
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Life without Kilkenny after winning four All-Irelands and backing a brother chasing the AFL dream
Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you'
ENGLAND
England World Cup-winning defender passes away
England World Cup-winning defender passes away
Liverpool youngster included as Hart and Wilshere miss out on England's World Cup squad
Gary Lineker says England should 'write off' World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie