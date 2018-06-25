Suarez puts Uruguay ahead against the hosts with well-placed free-kick

WITH TWO WINS each so far, World Cup hosts Russia and Uruguay are vying to finish top of Group A this afternoon.
And it is the South Americans who have drawn first blood.
Barcelona star Luis Suarez stepped up to bend a free-kick into the bottom corner from 20 yards out on 11 minutes, but Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev will be disappointed he didn’t do better.
That’s Suarez’s second goal at these finals.
GOAL Uruguay#URU 1-0 #RUS— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 25, 2018
11mins: Uruguay take the lead through a Luis Suarez free-kick.#RTEsoccer
Updates: https://t.co/BDmwG1BYez pic.twitter.com/4yPOHFNuqv
On 23 minutes, they doubled their advantage as Diego Laxalt’s effort from outside the box took a wicked deflection to creep in at the far post.
Russia’s task became even more difficult when Igor Smolnikov was handed a second yellow card and his marching orders on 36 minutes.
GOAL Uruguay#URU 2-0 #RUS— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 25, 2018
24mins: Diego Laxalt's shot is deflected past the keeper by Denis Cheryshev.#RTEsoccer
Updates: https://t.co/BDmwG1BYez pic.twitter.com/iURzn2wIcx
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
45-year-old Egypt goalkeeper becomes World Cup’s oldest-ever player
Here’s RTÉ’s World Cup schedule for this week as the group stages reaches its climax
COMMENTS (3)