Suarez puts Uruguay ahead against the hosts with well-placed free-kick

WITH TWO WINS each so far, World Cup hosts Russia and Uruguay are vying to finish top of Group A this afternoon.

And it is the South Americans who have drawn first blood.

Barcelona star Luis Suarez stepped up to bend a free-kick into the bottom corner from 20 yards out on 11 minutes, but Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev will be disappointed he didn’t do better.

That’s Suarez’s second goal at these finals.

On 23 minutes, they doubled their advantage as Diego Laxalt’s effort from outside the box took a wicked deflection to creep in at the far post.

Russia’s task became even more difficult when Igor Smolnikov was handed a second yellow card and his marching orders on 36 minutes.

