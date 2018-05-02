  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 2 May, 2018
English Premiership side Sale Sharks set to sign Jackson and Olding

The UK-based Daily Telegraph was first to report the news last night.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 2 May 2018, 7:42 AM
ENGLISH PREMIERSHIP SIDE Sale Sharks are set to give Paddy Jackson a chance to relaunch his professional rugby career next season, while Stuart Olding could follow him in joining the club.

The news was first reported by The Daily Telegraph in the UK last night, although it is not expected that Sale will confirm the signing until their season has come to a conclusion.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding celebrate after the game Olding and Jackson's contracts were revoked last month. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Jackson and Olding’s contracts with the IRFU and Ulster Rugby were revoked last month following a review into their behaviour in the wake of their acquittal on rape charges.

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby statement at the time highlighted the values of “respect, inclusivity and integrity,” indicating that Jackson and Olding’s behaviour had fallen short in those areas.

Jackson was subsequently linked with Top 14 side Clermont, but the French outfit released a statement stressing that they would not be making a move for the 26-year-old.

Olding was rumoured to be in talks with the Exeter Chiefs, but the Premiership club also distanced themselves from signing the 25-year-old.

Sale are now set to give Jackson, and possibly Olding, a chance to return to the game, with the pair having missed the entirety of the current season.

Confirmation of the signing or signings by Sale Sharks is likely to be met with a mixed reaction from the club’s supporters, although it is expected that an announcement will take place during the off-season.

With one game remaining in the Premiership regular season this weekend, Sale still have a chance to qualify into the Champions Cup for next season.

Even if they miss out, they will qualify for the Challenge Cup, where they could potentially meet an Irish team in the shape of Connacht or even Ulster, whose qualification for the Champions Cup remains in the balance.

Jackson has played for Ireland 25 times, while Olding has four caps, but it is not expected that either player will feature at Test level again.

Taste of silverware intensifies trophy chase with Munster, says CJ Stander

Big boost for high-flying Falcons as Dean Richards signs new three-year deal

