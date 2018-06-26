This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Another injury blow for Mayo as O'Shea facing ten weeks out of action

Seamus O’Shea is facing into a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his shoulder.

By John Fallon Tuesday 26 Jun 2018, 9:04 AM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MAYO MIDFIELDER SEAMUS O’Shea underwent surgery yesterday on the shoulder injury he picked up in Saturday’s win over Tipperary.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford is now awaiting a medical update to see how long the Breaffy clubman will be out of action.

But it is feared that the 31-year old is looking at something in the region of at least ten weeks before he’s back in action.

His loss is compounded by the fact that his midfield partner in the last two All-Ireland finals, Tom Parsons, is ruled out until next season with a serious knee injury.

On a brighter note for Mayo, Rochford hopes to have Donal Vaughan and Brendan Harrison back in contention next weekend after both recovered from leg injuries.

