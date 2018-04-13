This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Saturday 14 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'After a while I wasn't even training with Fulham's first team. I was a bit of an outcast'

Having featured regularly in the Championship for the Cottagers, Dubliner Sean Kavanagh is getting his career back on track at Shamrock Rovers.

By Ben Blake Friday 13 Apr 2018, 8:35 AM
Apr 12th 2018, 6:09 PM 24,628 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3954745
Kavanagh celebrates scoring a goal for Fulham at Craven Cottage in 2014.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Kavanagh celebrates scoring a goal for Fulham at Craven Cottage in 2014.
Kavanagh celebrates scoring a goal for Fulham at Craven Cottage in 2014.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

Updated Apr 13th 2018, 8:35 AM

AT 20 YEARS of age, Sean Kavanagh was being handed his chance to impress at senior level for Fulham.

Having joined the London club’s academy from Belvedere as a youngster, the left-sided full-back had worked his way through the ranks and German manager Felix Magath decided to take a punt.

A first-team debut came at home to Wolves in August 2014, and although ex-Bayern Munich boss Magath was sacked the following month after a run of 11 league games without a win, Kavanagh remained in the team under his successor, Kit Symons.

Despite sitting out several weeks through injury, the Dubliner played 23 times for the Cottagers in all competitions during that maiden campaign.

“I can’t thank him enough for what he did for me,” Kavanagh, speaking to The42, says of Magath.

“He gave me my full debut in the Championship, which was putting big trust in me as I was only 20. I look back on my time working under him fondly because he started me in a few games.

“I played a good bit under Kit as well and I knew him from the U21s. He stepped up and kept me in the team. But football is football and he went, with a new manager coming in.”

In December 2015, former Yugoslavia midfielder Slavisa Jokanovic was handed the job and Kavanagh’s chances dried up. After loan spells at Mansfield Town and Hartlepool United, it became clear that he would have to go elsewhere to play regularly.

“I just found myself out of the team, then after a while I wasn’t even training with the first team,” he recalls. “I was a bit of an outcast. It’s disheartening as you feel like you’ve done your best for the club.

Listen, that’s football and I’m not the only one it has happened to. I won’t be the last either.

“But I look back at what I’ve done and I’m happy with it. I’m proud of myself and my family are too, which is the main thing. I’ve come home and I’m looking to push on here if I can.”

Soccer - Sky Bet Championship - Nottingham Forest v Fulham - City Ground Former Bayern Munich boss Magath gave Kavanagh his opportunity in the first team. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Although his contract wasn’t due to expire until this summer, Kavanagh was eager to kickstart his career. He trained with Derry City, but a chat with former team-mate Damien Duff opened the door to a move to Shamrock Rovers in February.

And he believes it was the right decision.

“I’ve loved it since I’ve come back in,” he says. “The lads have helped, it’s a good bunch here. I had spoken to Damien a little bit and he’s involved with the club. He spoke highly of it and what he said has been true.

“They’re doing things right here and they seem to be one of the clubs who are going in the right direction with the facilities, the training ground and eating together and that. It’s what I’d expect from a professional club coming from across the way, where you’re used to all that stuff.

I’ve been impressed with the players and the standard of training has been good.”

Kavanagh, who is comfortable in a number of positions, has settled into the Rovers team almost immediately — missing just one of the 10 Premier Division matches so far due to suspension after picking up a red card against Limerick.

He has mainly operated on the left-side of midfield, but also featured in front of the back-four during the 6-0 win over Bray Wanderers.

“At the minute, I just want to play as much as I can,” he replies, when asked about his favoured role. “When I came in, the gaffer said that one of the big reasons they were looking at me was my versatility as I can play left-back, left midfield or as a holding midfielder. Anywhere I can get on, I’ll try to do a job for the team.”

Away from football, the Ringsend native has enjoyed having his girlfriend and three-year-old son Freddy as well as family and friends all close by after the lengthy spell in England.

“Only the other day, I picked my grandad up, which I wouldn’t have done in seven years or so. It’s the small things that you do miss, and you don’t realise until you come home that they are a big factor in your life. On and off the field, I’ve settled in.”

Sean Kavanagh Kavanagh has been a valuable addition to the Rovers team. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

With competition to succeed at England’s top clubs greater than ever, more and more young Irish players are looking at returning to play in the League of Ireland as a viable option and Kavanagh can see why.

“They’re probably being told the league here isn’t great, but if players are struggling in England and I was to speak to anyone over there in that situation, I’d recommend it big time.

You look at the likes of Sean Maguire, who went over and came back. Now he’s gone back over with Kevin O’Connor. I know those two lads quite well, so it’s something to look at if you want to come home and get yourself going again.”

The 24-year-old wasn’t involved when Bohemians handed Rovers a 3-1 defeat on the opening night of the season, but he’s likely to play when the Gypsies visit Tallaght Stadium for this evening’s Dublin derby.

“This last week it’s just about keeping at it as we played well at times [in the 2-1 loss to Dundalk] last Friday,” he says.

“It’s a big derby and you need to know that, but it’s just about going out and doing your thing, then the result will hopefully look after itself.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Suspensions dished out following brawl that marred Waterford’s win over Cork

Martin O’Neill’s side unchanged but Northern Ireland drop 3 places in Fifa world rankings

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Column: 'This World Cup continues to laugh in the face of football convention'
Column: 'This World Cup continues to laugh in the face of football convention'
Three Lions taste defeat as Belgium round off World Cup campaign with third place
As it happened: Belgium vs England, World Cup third place play-off
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Everton romp to emphatic 22-0 friendly win as four different players score hat-tricks
Everton romp to emphatic 22-0 friendly win as four different players score hat-tricks
Southgate: Croatia defeat will live with me forever
How refugee Modric rose to rule Russia 2018
ENGLAND
'They've done an awful lot better than I've ever done' - Gerrard lauds Southgate's England
'They've done an awful lot better than I've ever done' - Gerrard lauds Southgate's England
Man Utd-linked Maguire ‘deserves’ a big club – Mahrez
Fifa confirms no positive World Cup doping tests, starts investigation into England chants
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea complete â¬65 million signing of Napoli star following appointment of Sarri
Chelsea complete €65 million signing of Napoli star following appointment of Sarri
Maurizio Sarri confirmed as new Chelsea manager
Emery reveals why Arsenal released Wilshere
ATHLETICS
Historic win for Irish U-23s in Portugal
Historic win for Irish U-23s in Portugal
When Derval met Roy: 'I'm the president, but more importantly I'm from Cork'
Participation – and speed – records broken at Dublin Marathon

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie