Thursday 12 April, 2018
Suspensions dished out following brawl that marred Waterford's win over Cork

There were six dismissals after an incident occurred late in last Friday’s Munster derby at the RSC.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 3:28 PM
39 minutes ago 2,149 Views 3 Comments
Tempers flare between both sides

CORK CITY MANAGER John Caulfield has received a one-match ban as a result of his involvement in an incident which sparked a mass brawl in the closing stages of his side’s 2-1 defeat to Waterford in last Friday night’s Premier Division game at the RSC.

Following a hearing which took place yesterday, Caulfield will also have to plan without right-back Steven Beattie and midfielder Garry Buckley over the coming weeks.

The Leesiders have been notified of a four-match ban for Beattie, while Buckley will miss three games. The42 confirmed the suspensions this afternoon following an initial report earlier today from Daniel McDonnell of the Irish Independent.

However, it’s understood that the most severe punishment has been handed down to Stanley Aborah. According to a report from Neil O’Riordan of the Irish Sun, the Waterford midfielder has been hit with a six-match ban. Fellow Blues midfielder Bastien Hery will miss four games, while manager Alan Reynolds has also received a one-match touchline ban.

All six individuals — Caulfield, Beattie, Buckley, Reynolds, Aborah and Hery — were dismissed by referee Rob Rogers in additional time in last weekend’s Munster derby, as Waterford overtook the Premier Division champions to move into second place in the table.

LJb7zUAO Waterford manager Alan Reynolds and Cork City boss John Caulfield. Source: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The incident occurred when Cork defender Shane Griffin went to collect the ball from the Waterford dugout as he tried to take a throw-in as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

Hery then took the ball away, which prompted Caulfield to encroach onto the pitch and attempt to retrieve it from the Frenchman, who responded by pushing the Cork boss to the ground. A brawl then ensued, involving players and staff from both clubs.

Buckley will be available to play again when Cork return to the RSC on 23 April for their EA Sports Cup second-round meeting with Waterford. Beattie can return for the visit of Dundalk to Turner’s Cross on 27 April. Aborah will be free to make a comeback for Waterford’s home game against Dundalk on 4 May, with Hery ruled out until Sligo Rovers head to the RSC on 27 April.

John Caulfield and Alan Reynolds are free to take their regular places in their team’s dugouts for tomorrow night’s games against St Patrick’s Athletic and Derry City respectively. However, Reynolds will have to watch from the stands when Waterford travel to Pat’s on Monday. Caulfield’s suspension will relate to Tuesday’s home game against Sligo.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

