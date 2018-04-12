  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sean McComb given full backing as 'innocent victim' of nightclub disturbance

The Northern Ireland boxer was fined over the incident.

By AFP Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 10:29 AM
McComb during last year's National Championships.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

NORTHERN IRELAND HAVE given their full backing to “innocent victim” Sean McComb after the Commonwealth Games boxer was fined over a disturbance at a nightclub on Australia’s Gold Coast.

The light-welterweight, 25, was fined by police following an incident in the Surfers Paradise area early on Tuesday morning. His Games had ended on Sunday when he was defeated by England’s Luke McCormack.

Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council (NICGC) managers said they had studied CCTV footage “that raises concerns as to the accuracy of the initial information” and had asked Queensland police to review their decision.

The NICGC has reviewed the latest evidence and determined that team sanctions will not be taken against Sean in relation to this incident and we can confirm that he remains an integral member of the boxing squad and the wider team,” said the statement.

“In our opinion he is an innocent victim in this matter and he retains the full support of the NICGC.”

The NICGC is seeking legal advice, it said.

Northern Ireland’s boxing team were visibly angered by coverage of the incident involving McComb. On Wednesday, coaches and boxers imposed a de facto media blackout, refusing to talk to reporters.

We are disappointed that the reputation of the athlete and the NICGC is being impugned and we want to ensure that every opportunity is available to resolve this matter,” said the statement.

The disturbance reportedly happened at the SinCity Nightclub, the scene of an alleged assault early on Thursday which led to charges against Glasgow 2014 boxing bronze medallist Stephen Lavelle.

An 18-year-old woman was punched in the face and a glass thrown at a man of the same age, cutting his face, police said, adding that investigations are continuing.

“This is not the type of behaviour that we would expect from anybody associated with Team Scotland, past or present,” a Team Scotland statement said.

