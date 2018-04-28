  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
St Peter's GAA jersey hangs in Liverpool dressing room as club shows support for Sean Cox

The Meath man is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked prior to Tuesday’s game against Roma.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 12:23 PM
16 minutes ago 1,063 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3983995

LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB continued to show their support for Sean Cox ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League game against Stoke City at Anfield.

A jersey from St Peter’s GAA club in Dunboyne, of which Sean Cox is a member, was on display in the Liverpool dressing room before today’s fixture.

The Meath native, a 53-year-old Liverpool supporter who had travelled over to England for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma, was attacked prior to the match. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

His alleged attackers, Filippo Lombardi and Daniele Sciusco, 20 and 29 respectively, were charged following the incident, which happened outside The Albert pub near Anfield.

Screen Shot 2018-04-28 at 12.07.25 Source: Liverpool FC

Screen Shot 2018-04-28 at 12.07.28 Source: Liverpool FC

Screen Shot 2018-04-28 at 12.07.32 Source: Liverpool FC

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wore an Irish badge in support of Sean Cox during yesterday’s pre-match press conference.

He said: “I think the game on Tuesday night showed the beauty of the game during the game — and showed the most ugly parts of the game before the game. When I heard [for the] first time about it I cannot describe my emotions in English, to be honest.

“It was how it feels still, that it should never have happened. It should never have happened before and it should never happen in the future, and we all have to do everything to make sure that things like that will not happen anymore.

“It’s just unbelievable that something like that can happen. How you can imagine, all our thoughts and prayers with Sean and his family at the moment.”

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

