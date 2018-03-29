  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'll regret this for the rest of my life': Tearful Smith breaks down in press conference

The former Australia captain faced the media in Sydney earlier.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 11:17 AM
1 hour ago 2,788 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3930567

AN EMOTIONAL STEVE Smith says he takes “full responsibility” for the ball tampering scandal during the third Test between Australia and South Africa on Saturday.

Source: ESPN UK/YouTube

Smith, who has been replaced as captain by Tim Paine and will not be considered for a leadership position for two years, was banned from international and domestic action for 12 months following a Cricket Australia (CA) investigation into the incident at Newlands.

The 28-year-old was deemed to have knowledge of a plan to alter the condition of the ball, which CA alleges David Warner developed and provided instructions for Cameron Bancroft to carry out with sandpaper, and of failing to try to stop its implementation.

Warner, vice-captain at the time, was also handed a one-year ban and Bancroft received nine months, but all three are entitled to an appeal.

A tearful Smith apologised for not stopping the scheme going ahead and shouldered the blame.

Addressing the media in Sydney, he said: “To fans of cricket all over the world and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry, I’m sorry. What happened in Cape Town has already been laid out by Cricket Australia.

“I want to make clear that as captain I take full responsibility. I made a serious error of judgement and I now understand the consequences. It was a failure of leadership, of my leadership. I’ll do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it’s caused.

Australian Cricket Players Arrive In Sydney Smith is comforted by his father during this morning's press conference in Sydney. Source: Brook Mitchell

“If any good can come of this, if it can be a lesson to others, then I hope I can be a cause for change.  I know I’ll regret this for the rest of my life, I’m absolutely gutted.

“I hope in time I can earn back respect and forgiveness. I’ve been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and captain the Australian cricket team. Cricket is the greatest game in the world, it’s been my life and I hope it can be again. I’m sorry and I’m absolutely devastated.

“Good people make mistakes and I’ve made a big mistake by allowing this to happen. It was a huge error of judgement and I’m deeply sorry.

“I don’t blame anyone. I’m the captain, it’s on my watch and I take responsibility for the actions of what happened last Saturday in Cape Town.”

Asked whether he was aware of similar antics in other matches during his captaincy, Smith said: “To my knowledge this has never happened before. This is the first time I’ve seen this happen and I can assure you it’ll never be happening again.”

Smith outlined the impact the scandal has had on his family, his voice breaking as he struggled to talk about his parents.

Australian Cricket Players Arrive In Sydney The former Australia captain has been banned for 12 months. Source: Brook Mitchell

“[To the children] I say three things. Firstly, that I’m deeply sorry. I love the game of cricket, I love entertaining young kids, I love kids wanting to play the great game of cricket that I love,” he said.

“The two other things are, any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you’re affecting. You’re affecting your parents and to think about the way my old man’s been and my mum, it hurts.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Australia lose major sponsor as Warner apologises for ‘stain on the game’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
'If a top job comes up then I'd imagine he'll be near the top of the list'
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
FOOTBALL
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' â¬90m
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' €90m
Dele Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster
'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster
'He seems to live in a constant fear. Not so much of defeats but of the loss of power and authority'
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
LIONEL MESSI
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that heâs there'
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that he’s there'
Real's Zidane has no faith in me, says Spain's hat-trick hero
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
BARCELONA
Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool, says Roma chief
Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool, says Roma chief
'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie