Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 7 June, 2018
Gerrard brings three Liverpool staff to Rangers as he completes backroom team

The Scottish club have also announced the loan signing of 20-year-old Ovie Ejaria from the Reds.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 3:08 PM
56 minutes ago 2,682 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4058021
McAllister will be Gerrard's assistant at Rangers.
Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images
McAllister will be Gerrard's assistant at Rangers.
McAllister will be Gerrard's assistant at Rangers.
Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

STEVEN GERRARD HAS enlisted the services of his former Liverpool team-mate Gary McAllister for his first season in charge at Rangers, while three of the Reds’ academy staff have also moved to the Scottish club.

Gerrard took his first step into senior management last month when he agreed to become Rangers’ new boss, the former England captain — who retired from playing in 2016 — leaving his role with Liverpool’s academy.

The 38-year-old officially took over on 1 June and has been busy shaping his playing squad while completing his backroom team with the appointment of McAllister, while Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw and Jordan Milsom have all followed Gerrard to Ibrox.

Liverpool academy staff Beale, Culshaw and Milsom have taken up roles as first-team coach, technical coach and head of performance with the Scottish club respectively, with McAllister assuming the role of assistant manager.

Meanwhile, Rangers have confirmed the signing of 20-year-old Ovie Ejaria on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool subject to international clearance.

The versatile midfielder, who can also play in attack, joined the Reds in the summer of 2014 after spending the previous nine years with Arsenal.

Ejaria made his first-team debut for Liverpool in September 2016, replacing Roberto Firmino in a 3-0 League Cup win over Derby County, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland.

Ireland international Graham Burke one of six player of the month nominees

Amazon breaks the Sky and BT Sport Premier League duopoly with live rights deal

