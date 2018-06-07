Ireland international Graham Burke one of six player of the month nominees

GRAHAM BURKE COULD be named SWAI/SSE Airtricity League player of the month for the second time in three attempts this season.

The Shamrock Rovers forward is one of the six nominees for the award for May, the winner of which is chosen by members of the Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland.

Burke has enjoyed a memorable couple of weeks. After becoming the first home-based player to win an Ireland cap in 11 years when he came on in the defeat to France, the 24-year-old scored the equaliser for Martin O’Neill’s side in Saturday’s 2-1 win over USA.

Having returned last year from England, where he had spells with the likes of Aston Villa and Notts County, Burke is currently in his second season at Rovers. His international recognition has led to speculation over a move back to the UK.

Dundalk winger Michael Duffy could also pick up the player of the month award for the second time this season, having already been rewarded for his form in April.

Lilywhites defender Sean Hoare is also in the running, while Cork City midfielder Jimmy Keohane, Bohemians playmaker Keith Ward and St Patrick’s Athletic attacker Thomas Byrne complete the list of nominees.

