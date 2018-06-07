This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 7 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland international Graham Burke one of six player of the month nominees

The Shamrock Rovers attacker has had a memorable couple of weeks after being called up by Martin O’Neill.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 12:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,291 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4057726
Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers.
Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GRAHAM BURKE COULD be named SWAI/SSE Airtricity League player of the month for the second time in three attempts this season.

The Shamrock Rovers forward is one of the six nominees for the award for May, the winner of which is chosen by members of the Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland.

Burke has enjoyed a memorable couple of weeks. After becoming the first home-based player to win an Ireland cap in 11 years when he came on in the defeat to France, the 24-year-old scored the equaliser for Martin O’Neill’s side in Saturday’s 2-1 win over USA.

Having returned last year from England, where he had spells with the likes of Aston Villa and Notts County, Burke is currently in his second season at Rovers. His international recognition has led to speculation over a move back to the UK.

Dundalk winger Michael Duffy could also pick up the player of the month award for the second time this season, having already been rewarded for his form in April.

Lilywhites defender Sean Hoare is also in the running, while Cork City midfielder Jimmy Keohane, Bohemians playmaker Keith Ward and St Patrick’s Athletic attacker Thomas Byrne complete the list of nominees.

Who deserves the SWAI/SSE Airtricity League player of the month award for May 2018?


Poll Results:








Amazon breaks the Sky and BT Sport Premier League duopoly with live rights deal

Spain down to 10th as hosts Russia go into World Cup as lowest-ranked team

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments
Hazard hones World Cup form as Belgium outclass Egypt
'Andres is an idol for everyone... He can do anything he wants' - Alonso backs star's Japan move
IRELAND
Wallabies coach Cheika says this is the best Ireland team of all time
Wallabies coach Cheika says this is the best Ireland team of all time
Ireland's top 20 attractions, both fee paying and free, revealed
Schmidt: 'We really wanted to get Joey out there at 10 at some stage'
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
HURLING
Clare and Carlow stars scoop GAA player of the month awards
Clare and Carlow stars scoop GAA player of the month awards
Young Dubs fire four second-half goals to outclass Carlow
How damaging is relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup for Offaly hurling?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie