Samcro and Melon crash out to leave dramatic Champion Hurdle on a plate for Supasundae

Dortmund Park was the surprise winner of the Champion Novice Hurdle for Gordon Elliott.

By Niall Kelly Friday 27 Apr 2018, 7:41 PM
Robbie Power onboard Supasundae clear the last to win Source: James Crombie/INPHO

SUPASUNDAE POUNCED TO land Friday’s feature race at Punchestown, the Grade 1 Champion Hurdle, taking full advantage after the fancied young pretenders Samcro and Melon dramatically crashed out.

Heralded as ‘The Second Coming’, Samcro was sent off the 5/6 favourite as he made the step up from novice company for the first time in his unbeaten career.

But as he came to the third last side by side with Cheltenham Champion Hurdle runner-up Melon (11/4) and bang in contention, the two tumbled independently, leaving Wicklow Brave (12/1) and Supasundae (7/1) to fight it out amongst themselves.

And it was Jessica Harrington’s star, once again in the capable hands of Robbie Power, who scooted clear to win by three-and-a-quarter lengths and make it a Champion Hurdle double following his win at Leopardstown on Champions Weekend.

Robbie Power celebrates winning the race with Supasundae Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The day’s other Grade 1, the Champion Novice Hurdle, also saw its fair share of drama as Debuchet fell at the second last, carrying out the Willie Mullins pair of Getabird and Scarpeta, handing the race to Gordon Elliott’s 16/1 shot Dortmund Park who ran on to win by 10 lengths from Whiskey Sour.

Punchestown – Friday’s results

  • 15.40 - 1. Alpha Male (2/1 2fav) 2. Premier King (20/1) 3. Das Mooser (7/4 fav)
  • 16.20 - 1. Kemboy (11/4 fav) 2. A Rated (20/1) 3. Bel Ami De Sivola (8/1)
  • 16.55 - 1. Magic of Light (6/1 2fav) 2. Goodthynemilan (16/1) 3. Synopsis (4/1 fav)
  • 17.30 - 1. Supasundae (7/1) 2. Wicklow Brave (12/1) 3. Bleu Berry (40/1)
  • 18.05 - 1. Dortmund Park (16/1) 2. Whiskey Sour (11/2) 3. Burrows Saint (33/1)
  • 18.40 - 1. Caid du Berlais (9/2) 2. Timewaitsfornoone (25/1) 3. On The Fringe (10/1)
  • 19.10 - 1. Antey (9/1) 2. Shady Operator (4/1 2fav) 3. The Holy One (16/1)

Taylor and foe make weight for world-title unification clash in Brooklyn

Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

