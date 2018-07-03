This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bundesliga star Forsberg on target as Sweden book World Cup quarter-final spot

Emil Forsberg’s deflected strike was enough to seal Sweden’s passage into the last eight on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 4:53 PM
26 minutes ago 1,662 Views 9 Comments
Forsberg celebrates with team-mates after giving the Sweden the lead.
Forsberg celebrates with team-mates after giving the Sweden the lead.
Forsberg celebrates with team-mates after giving the Sweden the lead.

Updated at 5.00pm

SWEDEN ARE THROUGH to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1994 after a deflected goal from Emil Forsberg clinched a 1-0 win over Switzerland.

The first meeting between the nations at a major tournament simmered for 65 minutes in St Petersburg until Forsberg’s fortunate strike handed Sweden a crucial lead.

The RB Leipzig playmaker’s tame effort was heading straight at Yann Sommer until Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji stuck out a foot, sending the ball looping beyond his wrong-footed goalkeeper.

Forsberg also produced a well-timed clearance in his own penalty area to preserve the advantage against a Switzerland side who finished with 10 men, defender Michael Lang seeing red after clipping the heels of Martin Olsson just outside the penalty area when the substitute was clean through on goal.

Referee Damir Skomina initially gave a penalty deep into stoppage time before VAR intervened, though the change of decision made no difference to the final outcome of the contest.

The only disappointment for Sweden was a first-half booking picked up by Mikael Lustig, ruling the defender out of a last-eight clash against either Colombia or England in Samara on Saturday.

Germany boss Loew has avoided the sack despite disastrous World Cup campaign

Maradona offers to manage Argentina for free after World Cup 2018 flop

