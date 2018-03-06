Tadhg Furlong declares himself fit and well for Ireland's clash with Scotland

TADHG FURLONG SAYS he is fully fit to face Scotland in this weekend’s Six Nations clash in the Aviva Stadium.

The Leinster tighthead pulled up with a hamstring injury early in the win over Italy last month and then missed out on the second home fixture of the year against Wales.

After Andrew Porter’s impressive run in the number three jersey however, Furlong reports that he trained fully at Carton House today, including sets of scrummaging and mauls, and is set to re-take his place in the front row as Ireland’s Grand Slam chase intensifies.

Forwards coach Simon Easterby reported a clean bill of health across the board for Ireland with Iain Henderson also returning to a full training load after injury.

Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton, who did not take a full part in last week’s open session, also took a full part in today’s session in Maynooth.

-More to follow