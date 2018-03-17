'Joe came up with the move': Furlong on his fantastic hands to set up slick Stander try

TADHG FURLONG HAS continually shown exceptional ball-handling skills which have helped to change the positional requirements for tightheads the length and breadth of world rugby.

In Twickenham today, the Wexford man put those subtle little touches to the most profitable use as he set up CJ Stander’s first-half try to keep Ireland on course for Grand Slam glory.

“It’s not my plan really,” Furlong said as a means to shrug off pitch-side reporter acclaim for his role in the game’s second try.

Ireland set up to run the familiar (often over-used) Sexton loop, but it was a mere disguise to put Furlong’s inimitable skill to use as the prop slid a deft pass to set Bundee Aki charging through the gap.

“Joe came up with the move. I probably had to practice it a bit during the week.

“Fair play to Bundee, he took the line off me while Johnny was wrapping around Lads worked hard off the back of it, CJ did well to grunt his way to the post.”

You have to be satisfied to come to Twickenham and win a Grand Slam.”

Despite the immense pressure of going to Twickenham to win a Grand Slam, Ireland consistently looked composed, confident and completely in control of their destiny. This set move was the embodiment of all that accuracy coming together to devastating effect.

“It’s never easy,” added Furlong, “there’s been a lot of hype all week and in some ways it’s nice to be in that bubble, the cocoon of players.

“Everyone is nose-to-the-ground and trying to work as hard as they could for each other.”