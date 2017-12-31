Tipperary and Roscommon players land 2017 GAA goal of the year honours

TIPPERARY HURLER NIALL O’Meara and Roscommon footballer Cian Connolly have won the 2017 TG4 Cúil na Bliana awards.

Tipperary's Niall O'Meara and Roscommon's Cian Connolly. Source: INPHO

O’Meara won the hurling award for his strike in a league tie with Kilkenny last March in Semple Stadium.

Connolly secured the football award for his strike in Roscommon’s Connacht final victory over Galway last July in Pearse Stadium.

The Irish language broadcaster revealed the results of the public vote this evening that saw O’Meara and Connolly’s strike voted the top score from their respective shortlists.

Source: TG4

You can check out all the football and the hurling goals that were shortlisted here:

