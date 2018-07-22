This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 25 °C Sunday 22 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

33,804 Views 7 Comments
Share

Kisner moves back to five-under with a bogey on 12.

‘If only McIlroy could putt…’

MCILROY WITH THE EAGLE! Rory joins the leaders on six-under with a stunning putt. What a Sunday we’re having!

Tiger Woods’ challenge looks to be fading, however. He’s now two shots off the lead after a bogey on 12.

Xander Schauffele birdies 10 to move into a five-way share of the lead on -6.

Double bogey for Woods. Molinari, Chappell, Kisner and Spieth move into the lead on -6. Woods one shot back on -5 alongside Pepperell, Schauffele and Justin Rose, who has hung tough to join the chasing pack. Rose is one-under for the round thru 14.

Woods, now, facing his first crisis of the round. Has a 10-12-footer uphill for bogey on the 11th green.

Credit to Woods, who took some flak for not signing an autograph for a kid earlier in the week: he signs a glove and hands it to the spectator whom he hit with his approach on 11. Chap looks chuffed. Probably a bit sore, but chuffed.

Woods finds the spectators with his approach on the 11th. He’s in a spot of bother.

Kevin Chappell grabs his first birdie of the day on 10 to move to -6, one shot off the lead.

Oh dear. An untimely bogey for McIlroy on 12 pushes him back to three off Woods’ lead.

Tiger Woods has taken the outright lead at The Open

Woods (-7) leads Jordan Spieth and Francesco Molinari (-6 each), while Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner, Kevin Chappell, Eddie Pepperell and Xander Schauffele (-5) are a shot further back.

Double bogey for Schauffele on 7.

BIRDIE for McIlroy on the 11th, and he is well and truly back in the hunt. Now just two shots off the lead.

Kisner, by the way, has had another wobbler on 8.

Wow. Double bogey for Spieth. Bogey for Schauffele.

Tiger Woods and Xander Schauffele lead The Open.

Kisner misses a gimme par putt on 7 to drop back to six-under, one behind Woods and two behind the leaders.

Woods pars again on 8.

Spieth, meanwhile, has found gorse on 6 and has had to drop a ball. Looking at bogey. Joint leader Schauffele in a spot of bother on the same hole.

McIlroy birdied the ninth and is now just four shots off the lead on four-under.

Kevin Kisner chips out of the bunker for birdie at 6 and joins Woods on seven-under. Cracking shot.

And suddenly, despite a disastrous start, things aren’t looking too bad for the American.

Joint leaders Spieth and Schauffele have both bogeyed the fifth. They are now just one shot clear of their compatriot Tiger Woods.

Stick the kettle on.

British Open Golf Source: Peter Morrison

Tommy Fleetwood’s challenge seems to have collapsed: he’s four-over for his last four holes having bogeyed 5 and 7, and double-bogeyed 6.

BIRDIE on 6 for Tiger Woods, and he’s out on his own at -7, two shots back from Spieth and Schauffele.

Matt Kuchar has two birdies in three holes after bogeying 1 and 3. He’s back to -5.

England’s Eddie Pepperell shot a final-round, four-under-par 67 to finish on -5. He’s going to stick around, he says, as the wind picks up at Carnoustie. “You never know.”

McIlroy (-3) parred, birdied and birdied the seventh in his opening three rounds, but his drive on the same hole today has found a rotten-looking hedge. Spieth and Schauffele have both parred the fourth and remain tied for the lead on -9.

Here’s that Woods birdie on 4.

McIlroy saves par on the sixth with a 20-footer from the edge of the green. He needs to get something going – could that be the spark? He remains three-under for the tournament, two-over for the round.

TIGER! The 42-year-old rolls one in for birdie from 15 feet on the fourth, and he’s now tied with Kisner, Molinari and Chappell at -6!

That putt was greeted by some roar from the crowd at Carnoustie.

The Open Championship 2018 - Day Four - Carnoustie Golf Links Source: PA Wire/PA Images

You can also follow The Open’s live leaderboard here.

It’s all going wrong for Kevin Kisner early doors in this final round. The American has dropped another shot on the third, leaving him three off the lead he shared when he teed off half an hour ago.

McIlroy bogeyed the fifth and has dropped to three-under, six shots off Spieth and Schauffele.

The Open Championship 2018 - Day Four - Carnoustie Golf Links Source: David Davies

Three pars to start with for Tiger Woods, who remains five-under and four shots off the lead.

Kisner hits a 6 on the second hole and is now two shots off the lead at -7. He’s still one clear of Kevin Chappell and Francesco Molinari. Spieth and Schauffele are your leaders on -9.

Missed birdie opportunity for McIlroy (-4) on the fourth, and he’s forced to tap in for par.

Of the chasing pack, only Tommy Fleetwood (-6) and Erik van Rooyen (-5) are under-par thus far today.

Joint leader Kevin Kisner (-9) is in big trouble on the second, while Spieth (-9) and Schauffele (-9) have both just poked home for par on the same hole. The three-way tie at the top is about to become a two-way tie.

The Open Championship 2018 - Day Four - Carnoustie Golf Links Source: Jane Barlow

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final round of The Open Championship.

Defending champion and joint leader Jordan Spieth (-9) has just teed off at Carnoustie, while Tiger Woods is level for the day and remains five-under after two holes.

Rory McIlroy bogeyed the second and is five shots off the lead, which is currently shared by American trio Spieth, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.

Screenshot (3557)

We’ll keep you up to speed over the course of the evening!

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
Trevor Noah has hit back at criticism from the French Ambassador about his 'Africa won the World Cup' joke
'England got found out' - Merson questions Euro 2020 credentials after 'missed opportunity'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Life after La Liga: Iniesta and Torres suffer defeats in highly-awaited J.League debuts
Life after La Liga: Iniesta and Torres suffer defeats in highly-awaited J.League debuts
'I have two hearts, one German and one Turkish' - Ozil defends controversial Erdogan photo
Salah is fully recovered and 'full of joy' – Klopp
IRELAND
Conroy rips Kenya to shreds with hat-trick as Ireland book Wales semi-final at RWC Sevens
Conroy rips Kenya to shreds with hat-trick as Ireland book Wales semi-final at RWC Sevens
Farm deaths: Cork most fatal county and July most dangerous month
Ireland cap historic week at U19 European Championships with silver medals
GALWAY
Leonard stars in 16-point win as Connacht champions hit the ground running
Leonard stars in 16-point win as Connacht champions hit the ground running
Four in-a-row for Kerry as narrow win over Galway sees their dominance of All-Ireland JFC continue
Tribes on top! Galway football is riding the crest of a wave across the board
PREMIER LEAGUE
Highly-rated English teenager 'had a point to prove' against Man City
Highly-rated English teenager 'had a point to prove' against Man City
Keita: I know Liverpool can challenge Man City for Premier League title
Dortmund ease past Man City in Champions Cup opener

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie