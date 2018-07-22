Follow our live coverage from Day 4 at Carnoustie.
Kisner moves back to five-under with a bogey on 12.
‘If only McIlroy could putt…’
McIlroy holes an eagle putt on the 14th to join the co-leaders on six under! 🦅
McIlroy holes an eagle putt on the 14th to join the co-leaders on six under! 🦅
🎙️ "Can you believe it?"
MCILROY WITH THE EAGLE! Rory joins the leaders on six-under with a stunning putt. What a Sunday we’re having!
Rory McIlroy is now also co-leading #TheOpen
Tiger Woods’ challenge looks to be fading, however. He’s now two shots off the lead after a bogey on 12.
Xander Schauffele birdies 10 to move into a five-way share of the lead on -6.
Your leaderboard as it stands
Double bogey for Woods. Molinari, Chappell, Kisner and Spieth move into the lead on -6. Woods one shot back on -5 alongside Pepperell, Schauffele and Justin Rose, who has hung tough to join the chasing pack. Rose is one-under for the round thru 14.
"Oh my God!"
It's a double bogey for Tiger and he falls to five-under!
Are his chances of winning a fourth Claret Jug fading? 🏆
It's a double bogey for Tiger and he falls to five-under!

Are his chances of winning a fourth Claret Jug fading? 🏆
Woods, now, facing his first crisis of the round. Has a 10-12-footer uphill for bogey on the 11th green.
Credit to Woods, who took some flak for not signing an autograph for a kid earlier in the week: he signs a glove and hands it to the spectator whom he hit with his approach on 11. Chap looks chuffed. Probably a bit sore, but chuffed.
Woods finds the spectators with his approach on the 11th. He’s in a spot of bother.
Kevin Chappell grabs his first birdie of the day on 10 to move to -6, one shot off the lead.
Oh dear. An untimely bogey for McIlroy on 12 pushes him back to three off Woods’ lead.
Tiger Woods has taken the outright lead at The Open
Woods (-7) leads Jordan Spieth and Francesco Molinari (-6 each), while Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner, Kevin Chappell, Eddie Pepperell and Xander Schauffele (-5) are a shot further back.
Double bogey for Schauffele on 7.
BIRDIE for McIlroy on the 11th, and he is well and truly back in the hunt. Now just two shots off the lead.
Kisner, by the way, has had another wobbler on 8.
Kevin Kisner drops another shot at the par-three eighth and joins Kevin Chappell, who makes par, down on five under.
Follow live updates from the final round of The 147th Open at Carnoustie live on Sky Sports The Open: https://t.co/IQPPhkpjir #TheOpen2018
Your leaderboard as it stands
Tiger, Tiger, burning bright…
Wow. Double bogey for Spieth. Bogey for Schauffele.
Tiger Woods and Xander Schauffele lead The Open.
Spieth's par putt races by and he is left with a three footer from left-to-right, which he misses!

Double bogey for the defending champion!
Double bogey for the defending champion!
Follow live updates from the final round of The 147th Open at Carnoustie live on Sky Sports The Open: https://t.co/IQPPhkpjir #TheOpen2018
Kisner misses a gimme par putt on 7 to drop back to six-under, one behind Woods and two behind the leaders.
Woods pars again on 8.
Spieth, meanwhile, has found gorse on 6 and has had to drop a ball. Looking at bogey. Joint leader Schauffele in a spot of bother on the same hole.
Your leaderboard as it stands
McIlroy birdied the ninth and is now just four shots off the lead on four-under.
Kevin Kisner chips out of the bunker for birdie at 6 and joins Woods on seven-under. Cracking shot.
And suddenly, despite a disastrous start, things aren’t looking too bad for the American.
Kevin Kisner is back within one of the lead after brilliantly holing a bunker shot for a birdie at the seventh. 👏
Follow live updates from the final round of The 147th Open at Carnoustie live on Sky Sports The Open: https://t.co/IQPPhkpjir #TheOpen2018
Agony for Spieth! 😧

It's a pair of dropped shots as Schauffele also falls back to eight under!
It's a pair of dropped shots as Schauffele also falls back to eight under!
Follow live updates from the final round of The 147th Open at Carnoustie live on Sky Sports The Open: https://t.co/IQPPhkpjir #TheOpen2018
Joint leaders Spieth and Schauffele have both bogeyed the fifth. They are now just one shot clear of their compatriot Tiger Woods.
Stick the kettle on.
Tommy Fleetwood’s challenge seems to have collapsed: he’s four-over for his last four holes having bogeyed 5 and 7, and double-bogeyed 6.
BIRDIE on 6 for Tiger Woods, and he’s out on his own at -7, two shots back from Spieth and Schauffele.
Matt Kuchar has two birdies in three holes after bogeying 1 and 3. He’s back to -5.
🎙️ "The Woods of old!"— Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 22, 2018
Tiger rolls in a six-footer for birdie at the par five sixth to move to seven under and within two of the lead!
Follow live updates from the final round of The 147th Open at Carnoustie live on Sky Sports The Open: https://t.co/IQPPhkpjir #TheOpen2018
England’s Eddie Pepperell shot a final-round, four-under-par 67 to finish on -5. He’s going to stick around, he says, as the wind picks up at Carnoustie. “You never know.”
McIlroy (-3) parred, birdied and birdied the seventh in his opening three rounds, but his drive on the same hole today has found a rotten-looking hedge. Spieth and Schauffele have both parred the fourth and remain tied for the lead on -9.
Here’s that Woods birdie on 4.
Tiger is on the prowl! 🐅— Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 22, 2018
Woods holes his birdie putt and moves to six under - tied for third and just three behind the leaders!
Follow live updates from the final round of The 147th Open at Carnoustie live on Sky Sports The Open: https://t.co/IQPPhkpjir #TheOpen
McIlroy saves par on the sixth with a 20-footer from the edge of the green. He needs to get something going – could that be the spark? He remains three-under for the tournament, two-over for the round.
TIGER! The 42-year-old rolls one in for birdie from 15 feet on the fourth, and he’s now tied with Kisner, Molinari and Chappell at -6!
That putt was greeted by some roar from the crowd at Carnoustie.
Your leaderboard as it stands
It’s all going wrong for Kevin Kisner early doors in this final round. The American has dropped another shot on the third, leaving him three off the lead he shared when he teed off half an hour ago.
McIlroy bogeyed the fifth and has dropped to three-under, six shots off Spieth and Schauffele.
Three pars to start with for Tiger Woods, who remains five-under and four shots off the lead.
Kisner hits a 6 on the second hole and is now two shots off the lead at -7. He’s still one clear of Kevin Chappell and Francesco Molinari. Spieth and Schauffele are your leaders on -9.
Missed birdie opportunity for McIlroy (-4) on the fourth, and he’s forced to tap in for par.
Of the chasing pack, only Tommy Fleetwood (-6) and Erik van Rooyen (-5) are under-par thus far today.
Joint leader Kevin Kisner (-9) is in big trouble on the second, while Spieth (-9) and Schauffele (-9) have both just poked home for par on the same hole. The three-way tie at the top is about to become a two-way tie.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final round of The Open Championship.
Defending champion and joint leader Jordan Spieth (-9) has just teed off at Carnoustie, while Tiger Woods is level for the day and remains five-under after two holes.
Rory McIlroy bogeyed the second and is five shots off the lead, which is currently shared by American trio Spieth, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.
We’ll keep you up to speed over the course of the evening!
