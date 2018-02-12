New team event aims to become the Formula One of horse racing

BRITISH HORSE RACING authorities today announced plans for a new multi-million pound team horse racing series they see as similar to Formula One.

The Series — as it will be known — is planned for summer 2019 and will involve 12 teams competing against each other at different Group One racecourses over eight consecutive Thursday evenings.

Leading trainers such as John Gosden are expected to be involved and each will take charge of a team of 30 horses and four jockeys.

Each race day will involve six handicap races with all 48 races having prize money in excess of £100,000.

“The Series is the most creative and positive racing sponsorship opportunity I have seen and I hope it will become a tremendous success,” said Gosden.

Simon Bazalgette, chief executive of the Jockey Club who helped develop the idea, added:

“The Series is something that makes complete sense for us to support.

“I hope it will result in a fantastic new competition launching next year that can excite existing and new fans alike and welcome some great new partners for our sport.”

