Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 6 March, 2018
Scarlets add reinforcements for Pro14 run-in with signing of English winger

Tom Varndell could feature against Leinster on Friday night.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 6 Mar 2018, 2:37 PM
Varndell is the Premiership's all-time leading scorer with 92 tries.
Image: Dan Mullan
Varndell is the Premiership's all-time leading scorer with 92 tries.
Varndell is the Premiership's all-time leading scorer with 92 tries.
Image: Dan Mullan

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS SCARLETS have bolstered their back three options with the signing of English international Tom Varndell on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old winger arrives at Parc y Scarlets from Premiership outfit Bristol and will add depth to Wayne Pivac’s ranks for the business end of the campaign, starting with Friday’s Pro14 clash with Leinster.

The signing of Varndell, the Premiership’s all-time leading try scorer, comes after Scarlets lost Johnny Mcnicholl to a shoulder injury for the remainder of the season, while Tom Prydie is also a long-term absentee.

Tom Grabham, Rhys Jones and Morgan Williams are all also in the treatment room and with Steff Evans, Leigh Halfpenny and Rhys Patchell on international duty, Pivac’s resources have been stretched in recent weeks.

Varndell was capped four times by England and could make his debut for the Welsh region in the top-of-the-table meeting with Leinster on Friday [KO 7.35pm Sky Sports].

Scarlets are also preparing for their Champions Cup quarter-final against La Rochelle on 30 March.

Tadhg Furlong declares himself fit and well for Ireland’s clash with Scotland

O’Connell wary of overloading U20s with too much information in search of solutions

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

