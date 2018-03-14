  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tottenham apologise for survey that asked whether 'a woman's place is in the home'

A screengrab of the email, complete with a club crest at the top, said Spurs wanted to find out about fans’ views.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 12:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,729 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3902956
General view of the Wembley Stadium.
Image: Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC
General view of the Wembley Stadium.
General view of the Wembley Stadium.
Image: Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC

TOTTENHAM HAVE APOLOGISED for a “wholly unacceptable” question asking whether “a woman’s place is in the home” that found its way into a survey sent to fans in the United States.

Posts on social media emerged from supporters of the Premier League club in America revealing they had received a club email with the subject heading “Calling all US Spurs fans: tell us what you think”.

A screengrab of the email, complete with a club crest at the top, said Spurs wanted to find out about fans’ views.

Supporters were invited to complete a survey, which the Premier League club later confirmed had been compiled by a third party.

One of the statements presented read: “A woman’s place is in the home”. Below were the options “Definitely agree”, “Tend to agree”, “Neither agree nor disagree”, “Tend to disagree” and “Definitely disagree”.

Several US-based Spurs supporters said they had received the same question while completing the survey.

In a club statement issued late on Tuesday, a spokesman for Tottenham confirmed the question had been swiftly removed once the “regrettable oversight” was discovered.

“The survey questions were compiled by a third party on behalf of the club. The inclusion of this question in a club survey was wholly unacceptable and a regrettable oversight,” the spokesman said.

“It has been immediately removed from the survey for any other fans now looking to fill this out.

“We sincerely apologise to anyone offended by its initial inclusion.”

© – AFP 2018

Ex-League of Ireland boss Cook on the brink of Wembley trip with giant-killing Wigan>

‘He has a steeliness about him that’s been built up from having his confidence knocked in the past’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldnât pull it off!'
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldn’t pull it off!'
'They have old heads on their shoulders': No fear of Ireland's new breed being overawed in Twickenham
Confidence in Ireland squad kept in check by Schmidt's 'motivational fear'
CHELTENHAM 2018
LIVE: Day 2 of Cheltenham 2018
LIVE: Day 2 of Cheltenham 2018
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day two of Cheltenham
Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Chase at Cheltenham?
FOOTBALL
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit
Neymar has a PSG future, says father
PAOK president sorry but attacks 'totally ill establishment' after gun debacle
IRELAND
Photos: These are the top 10 most filmed locations in Ireland
Photos: These are the top 10 most filmed locations in Ireland
Leo says Trump is right about one thing - Europe needs to stop relying on the US for its defence
CJ Stander: 'I felt inside I wanted to flip the table and dance on it'
ENGLAND
O'Mahony misses training but Ireland say he 'will be fit and ready'
O'Mahony misses training but Ireland say he 'will be fit and ready'
Russia threatens to ban all British media from its country if the UK bans Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
Ankle keeps Kearney out of Ireland session, but Healy and Sexton in full training
MANCHESTER UNITED
Lukaku clarifies 'hiding' teammates comment following Champions League exit
Lukaku clarifies 'hiding' teammates comment following Champions League exit
United could pip City to midfield target Fred - Shakhtar CEO
As it happened: Man United v Sevilla, Champions League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie