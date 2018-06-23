Tryone end Carlow's rising with comprehensive 10-point victory

Tyrone 3-14

Carlow 1-10

Charlie Keegan reporting at Netwatch Cullen Park

TYRONE FOOTBALLERS MADE their first visit to Carlow a productive one as Mickey Harte’s men overpowered the home county by a 10-point margin in this All-Ireland Round 2 Qualifier at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday, thus bringing an end to Carlow’s romantic summer of championship football.

Before an attendance of 6,353, Carlow matched their northern rivals for over 20 minutes of the opening half and a well-taken goal on 17 minutes from full-forward Darragh O’Brien, son of team manager Turlough, gave the home county a 1-2 to 0-3 lead.

But for the final stages of the half Colm Kavanagh and Declane McClure were dominant in midfield, allowing the accurate Red Hand forwards to pick off a string of points.

Following O’Brien’s goal Carlow were to go 26 minutes without a score.

Both sides set-up defensively but Tyrone had players who could break at pace from defence and set up scores while the Carlow attack was hugely dependent on Paul Broderick for scores.

After the visitors led 0-8 to 1-2 at half time, they turned the screw on Carlow after the change of ends.

Connor McAliskey and Paul Broderick traded pointed frees and further white flags from McAlisksey, Peter Harte and Mattie Donnelly saw Harte’s men storm 0-12 to 1-3 ahead on 45 minutes and the game was up for Carlow two minutes later when the outstanding Peter Harte drove through the heart of the Carlow defence to set up Niall Sludden for a well-worked goal.

Tyrone class manifested itself for the remainder of the game with further goals from a Peter Harte penalty on 66 minutes and another from Richard Donnelly which provided the visitors with a lead commensurate with their their overall superiority after a shaky start.

Carlow, who had beaten Louth and Kildare before losing to neighbours Laois in the Leinster semi-final, gave it their best shot but, after a brave showing from Turlough O’Brien’s men – who enjoyed massive spectator support on the day – the gulf in class between the counties told in the end.

Tyrone scorers: C McAliskey (0-5, 0-3 frees), R Donnelly (1-2), P Harte (1-1, 1-0 pen.), F Burns (0-1), M Donnelly (0-3), N Sludden (1-1), C Meyler; (0-1).

Carlow scorers: D Foley (0-5, 0-2 frees), P Broderick (0-5, 0-4 frees), D O’Brien (1-0)

Tyrone

N Morgan

P Hampsey

R McNamee

C McCarron

M McKernan

F Burns (0-1)

P Harte (1-1, 1-0 pen.)

C Kavanagh

D McClure

M Donnelly (0-3)

N Sludden (1-1)

C Meyler; (0-1)

C McShane

R Donnelly (1-2)

C McAliskey (0-5, 0-3 frees).

Subs:

R O’Neill for Sludden (61)

K McGeary for McAliskey (61)

P McNulty for McShane (63)

R Brennan for McKernan (66)

C McCann for M Donnelly (67)

A McRory for McCarron (70).

Carlow:

R Molloy

C Crowley

S Redmond

Conor Lawlor

J Morrissey

D St Ledger

C Moran

S Murphy

E Ruth

S Gannon

D Foley (0-5, 0-2 frees)

D Walshe

P Broderick (0-5, 0-4 frees)

D O’Brien (1-0)

J Murphy

Subs:

M Rennick for Walshe (40)

B Kavanagh for Moran (49)

B J Molloy for Crowley (55)

Cian Lawlor for J Murphy (55)

K Nolan for Morrissey (62)

L Walker for O’Brien (62).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).

