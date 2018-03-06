TV3 to broadcast PSG-Real Madrid tonight instead of Liverpool's clash with Porto

TV3 WILL SHOW live coverage the Champions League Round of 16 clash between PSG and Real Madrid tonight as the French champions aim to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit.

The Irish broadcaster aired Liverpool’s 5-0 away victory over Porto in the corresponding fixture three weeks ago, but with that tie practically beyond doubt they’ve taken the decision to cover the stand-out fixture of the night from Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid, who are seeking a fourth Champions League title in five years, face a PSG team rocked by a season-ending injury to talisman Neymar.

TV3′s coverage for the tie will feature Graeme Souness, Neil Lennon, Brian Kerr and presenter Tommy Martin, while Kevin Kilbane is in France on commentary duty alongside David McIntyre.

PSG-Real Madrid is live on TV3 from 7.30pm and there will be extended highlights of Liverpool-Porto on the same channel at 10pm.

