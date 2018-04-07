The UFC has released its backstage footage of the Conor McGregor bus incident

CONOR MCGREGOR WAS last night released on bail after he appeared in a New York City court to face charges of assault and criminal mischief.

McGregor spent Thursday night in a Brooklyn police station following the backstage mayhem at the Barclays Center, where the weigh-ins for Saturday’s UFC 223 card were taking place.

Mobile phone footage showed McGregor and a large entourage confronting a bus full of fighters as it attempted to leave the premises, an incident which the UFC condemned as “completely unacceptable”.

As is common ahead of major cards, the organisation has been producing its ‘Embedded’ series this week, a series of short fly-on-wall clips released on a daily basis in the build-up to fight night.

The latest episode, released overnight, captures some of Thursday’s chaos.

