Jeremy Stephens the victor at UFC Orlando but Josh Emmett to contest controversial finish

Stephens celebrates after winning during UFC Fight Night at the Amway Center in Orlando.

JEREMY STEPHENS CAME out on top in the headline event at UFC on Fox in Orlando on Saturday night, knocking Josh Emmett unconscious inside the second round at the Amway Center.

Stephens went down inside the opening round on the receiving end of a big right hand, but regained his composure to knock opponent Emmett out cold in controversial circumstances with a weak knee to the head followed by a big right hook and repeated elbows.

Following the outcome, Emmett told MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani he would contest Saturday’s defeat with the Florida State Boxing Commission, with many deeming both the knee and subsequent elbows to be illegal, as the fighter was still grounded.

The loss ended a two fight winning streak for the 32-year-old and were he to win his appeal, the fight could potentially be overturned to a no contest.

Did Jeremy Stephens strike Josh Emmett with an illegal knee? @dc_mma @dominickcruz and @bisping intensely debate the details of the main event! #UFCOrlando https://t.co/cQxX5So9bb — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 25, 2018

UFC Orlando results:

Jeremy Stephens def. Josh Emmett KO (punches and elbows) Round 2 1:35

Jéssica Andrade def. Tecia Torres Decision (unanimous) (29-27, 29-28, 29-28) Round 3 5:00

Ilir Latifi def. Ovince Saint Preux Technical Submission (standing guillotine choke) Round 1 3:48

Max Griffin def. Mike Perry Decision (unanimous) (29-27, 29-27, 30-27) Round 3 5:00

Brian Kelleher def. Renan Barão Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) Round 3 5:00

Marion Reneau def. Sara McMann Submission (triangle choke) Round 2 3:40

Angela Hill def. Maryna Moroz Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Round 3 5:00

Alan Jouban def. Ben Saunders KO (punch) Round 2 2:38

Sam Alvey def. Marcin Prachnio KO (punch) Round 1 4:23

Rani Yahya def. Russell Doane Submission (arm-triangle choke) Round 3 2:32

Alex Perez def. Eric Shelton Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Round 3 5:00

Manny Bermudez def. Albert Morales Submission (guillotine choke) Round 2 2:33

