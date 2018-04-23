  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
US gymnast says she spoke of sexual abuse 5 years before team doctor's arrest

The disclosure came as McKayla Maroney rode back to a hotel in a car with then-USA team coach John Geddert and others in 2011.

By AFP Monday 23 Apr 2018, 8:53 PM
Olympic gold medal gymnast McKayla Maroney, right, a sexual abuse victim of US women's gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, speaks at a recent event.
Image: Bebeto Matthews
Olympic gold medal gymnast McKayla Maroney, right, a sexual abuse victim of US women's gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, speaks at a recent event.
Olympic gold medal gymnast McKayla Maroney, right, a sexual abuse victim of US women's gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, speaks at a recent event.
Image: Bebeto Matthews

Warning: The following article contains graphic content.

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST McKayla Maroney revealed sexual abuse by Larry Nassar five years before his arrest but nobody listened, she told NBC News’ “Dateline” in an interview aired on Sunday.

The disclosure came as she rode back to a hotel in a car with then-USA team coach John Geddert and others in 2011, she said.

“I even said out loud that, last night, Larry was fingering me,” she said, referring to the team’s physician.

“People gasped.”

At least 265 female athletes — including several Olympic gold medalists in gymnastics — have claimed Nassar, then the team doctor, abused them over a period of two decades in the biggest scandal in US Olympic history.

A US court in January sentenced Nassar, 54, to up to 175 years in prison for his crimes.

Fellow gold medalist Aly Raisman told Dateline she was there and remembers Maroney’s cry for help but Geddert “just said nothing”.

So that’s why we just — we always thought that we were the problem,” said Raisman, 23.

Maroney said she was abused “hundreds” of times by Nassar but that her revelation in the car came just after the worst incident, in Tokyo when she was 15.

“He went, like, overboard that night. I was bawling, naked, on a bed. Him on top of me. And I thought I was gonna die.”

The incident resulted in a revelation for Maroney: “This was not treatment. I was being abused. I remember waking up the next day and wanting to tell someone.”

In February, Raisman, without naming Maroney, told CNN about an incident in which “one of my teammates described in graphic detail what Nassar had done to her the night before. And John Geddert was in the car with us and he just didn’t say anything.”

Geddert announced his retirement from coaching in January following his suspension by USA Gymnastics.

Two other former US Olympic gymnastics coaches, Bela and Marta Karolyi, whose training ranch became the centre of the sex abuse scandal, told “Dateline” they never knew Nassar was preying upon the girls they were training.

I feel extremely bad. I don’t feel responsible, but I feel extremely hurt that this thing happened and it happened everywhere, but it happened here, also,” Marta Karolyi said.

Maroney asked: “How could you not know?”

But Bela Karolyi, whose ranch is now closed, told “Dateline” he is also a victim of Nassar.

“This miserable man destroyed everything, whatever… I was working for,” he said. “My facilities. My dreams… and also, my health.”

The Karolyis are co-defendants in several civil lawsuits filed against Nassar and USA Gymnastics. The Texas Rangers, a statewide law enforcement agency, were asked in January to investigate what happened at the ranch over the years.

© AFP 2018 

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

