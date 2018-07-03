This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 3 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

France will reach World Cup final after 'defining' Argentina win — Vieira

France great Patrick Vieira backed Didier Deschamps’ men to reach the World Cup final in Russia.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,042 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4105214
France celebrate
Image: Shaun Botterill
France celebrate
France celebrate
Image: Shaun Botterill

PATRICK VIEIRA BELIEVES France’s win over Argentina was the “defining game” they needed and will help them reach the World Cup final.

Didier Deschamps’ men found some form in Russia with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Argentina in the last 16 on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in a brilliant display, as France moved into a quarter-final meeting with Uruguay.

Vieira, who helped the nation win the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000, feels the Argentina game was just what France needed.

“We can talk about their campaign in some different ways. Like everyone I guess, I was expecting more in terms of play,” the Nice coach said on Monday.

“I think, however, that people were harsh toward the French national team. When you watch their game against Argentina, that bodes well for what’s next. They needed a defining game and they got just that against Argentina. I think this team will be tough to beat.

“I sincerely hope they’ll win it. After the last game you can see that the players get more confidence. They play more freely. That’s what they were lacking.

“This game will help them to reach the final in my opinion.”

This year marks the second straight World Cup at which France have reached the quarter-finals as they look to win the title for a second time.

Southgate confident there’ll be no repeat of Iceland shambles

‘He comes and watches my training to see if he can pick up anything that would help his hurling coaching’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
Martin O'Neill brands Neymar ‘absolutely pathetic’ after frantic over-acting
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'The players who defend him make fouls': Silva defends Neymar theatrics
'The players who defend him make fouls': Silva defends Neymar theatrics
Courtois: 'My children live in Madrid...I'm going to do something to see them more'
France will reach World Cup final after 'defining' Argentina win — Vieira
WORLD CUP 2018
Belgium come from two down to break Japanese hearts in World Cup classic
Belgium come from two down to break Japanese hearts in World Cup classic
Defiant Sampaoli facing Argentina sack after World Cup shambles - reports
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
REPORT
Neymar-inspired Brazil prevail, as Mexico bow out at last 16 for 7th consecutive time
Neymar-inspired Brazil prevail, as Mexico bow out at last 16 for 7th consecutive time
Croatia prevail on penalties to book World Cup quarter-final spot as Danes exit
Russia stun Spain on penalties as hosts progress to World Cup quarter-finals
FIFA WORLD CUP
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
As it happened: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Brazil v Mexico, World Cup last 16

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie