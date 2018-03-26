Vince Aso's spectacular try is the greatest thing you might have missed this weekend

YOU CAN ALWAYS rely on Super Rugby to serve up an incredible highlight or two.

This moment of magic came from Saturday’s game between the Hurricanes and the Highlanders in Wellington.

It’s a beautiful piece of link play between Jordie Barrett and Vince Aso, but once Aso goes for the corner, he has absolutely no right to get around Highlanders fullback Ben Smith and ground the ball legally without going into touch.

But if you can’t go around a problem, sometimes you just have to go over it.

