Dublin: 10 °C Monday 26 March, 2018
Vince Aso's spectacular try is the greatest thing you might have missed this weekend

How did he manage that?

By Niall Kelly Monday 26 Mar 2018, 12:51 PM
1 hour ago 4,368 Views 3 Comments
YOU CAN ALWAYS rely on Super Rugby to serve up an incredible highlight or two.

This moment of magic came from Saturday’s game between the Hurricanes and the Highlanders in Wellington.

It’s a beautiful piece of link play between Jordie Barrett and Vince Aso, but once Aso goes for the corner, he has absolutely no right to get around Highlanders fullback Ben Smith and ground the ball legally without going into touch.

But if you can’t go around a problem, sometimes you just have to go over it.

Ex-Fiji lock joins Cheika’s Wallabies as forwards coach in time for summer Tests against Ireland

