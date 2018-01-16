Gatland names two uncapped players while Scotland recall experience

WARREN GATLAND HAS named the uncapped James Davies and Josh Adams in his Wales squad for the Six Nations, with Alun Wyn Jones selected as captain.

James 'Cubby Boi' Davies has finally been called up by Wales. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Gatland has called on 39 players in total, with Scarlets openside Davies and Worcester wing Adams, the top scorer in the Premiership, rewarded for their fine form.

Taulupe Faletau and George North are both included despite currently being injured, although the likes of Sam Warburton and Dan Lydiate are missing due to long-term injury issues.

Gatland’s squad includes many familiar faces in the shape of the experienced Ken Owens, Bradley Davies, Dan Biggar, Scott Williams, Alex Cuthbert, Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams.

Wales open their Six Nations at home to Scotland on 3 February, with Gregor Townsend also having named his 40-man squad this morning.

Townsend’s Scotland squad includes four uncapped players in the shape of Edinburgh fullback Blair Kinghorn, scrum-half Nathan Fowles and prop Murray McCallum, as well as Glasgow prop D’arcy Rae.

The exciting Blair Kinghorn has been called up by Scotland. Source: Ben Whitley/INPHO

Perhaps more importantly, Townsend has been able to recall experienced figures such as Richie Gray, Greig Laidlaw, Duncan Taylor, Mark Bennett and Dave Denton, who had all been missing through injury for the November Tests.

John Barclay captains the squad, while there are also recalls for prop Jon Welsh, who last played for Scotland in 2015, and 36-year-old Newcastle hooker Scott Lawson, who last featured at international level in 2014.

Ireland are due to name their squad for the opening two rounds of the Six Nations tomorrow afternoon.

____________________

Wales squad for 2018 Six Nations:

Forwards (21):

Rob Evans (Scarlets) 20 caps

Wyn Jones (Scarlets 5 caps

Nicky Smith (Ospreys) 16 caps

Scott Baldwin (Ospreys) 34 Caps

Elliot Dee (Dragons) 2 caps

Ken Owens (Scarlets) 52 caps

Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs) 26 caps

Samson Lee (Scarlets) 34 caps

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues) 2 caps

Adam Beard (Ospreys) 2 caps

Bradley Davies (Ospreys) 57 caps

Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues) 3 caps

Cory Hill (Dragons) 10 caps

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) 113 caps (captain)

James Davies (Scarlets) uncapped

Taulupe Faletau (Bath) 70 Caps

Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Blues) 5 caps

Ross Moriarty (Gloucester) 17 caps

Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues) 7 caps

Aaron Shingler (Scarlets) 13 caps

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys) 52 caps

Backs (18):

Aled Davies (Scarlets) 5 caps

Gareth Davies (Scarlets) 27 caps

Rhys Webb (Ospreys) 31 caps

Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues) 11 caps

Dan Biggar (Ospreys) 60 caps

Rhys Patchell (Scarlets) 5 caps

Rhys Priestland (Bath) 50 caps

Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets) 1 cap

Owen Watkin (Ospreys) 2 caps

Owen Williams (Gloucester) 3 caps

Scott Williams (Scarlets) 51 caps

Josh Adams (Worcester Warriors) uncapped

Hallam Amos (Dragons) 15 caps

Alex Cuthbert (Cardiff Blues) 47 caps

Steff Evans (Scarlets) 5 caps

Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets) 74 caps

George North (Northampton Saints) 69 caps

Liam Williams (Saracens) 45 caps

____________________

Scotland squad for 2018 Six Nations:

Forwards (21):

John Barclay (Scarlets) 66 caps (captain)

Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) 5 caps

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow) 3 caps

Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh) 2 caps

David Denton (Worcester Warriors) 35 caps

Cornell Du Preez (Edinburgh) 5 caps

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) 18 caps

Jonny Gray (Glasgow) 38 caps

Richie Gray (Toulouse) 64 caps

Luke Hamilton (Leicester) 1 cap

Rob Harley (Glasgow) 20 caps

Scott Lawson (Newcastle Falcons) 46 caps

Murray McCallum (Edinburgh) uncapped

Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) 12 caps

Gordon Reid (London Irish) 27 caps

D’arcy Rae (Glasgow) uncapped

Ben Toolis (Edinburgh) 7 caps

George Turner (Glasgow) 2 caps

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) 15 caps

Jon Welsh (Newcastle Falcons) 11 caps

Ryan Wilson (Glasgow) 32 caps

Backs (19):

Mark Bennett (Edinburgh) 20 caps

Alex Dunbar (Glasgow) 28 caps

Nick Grigg (Glasgow) 1 cap

Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons) 1 cap

Stuart Hogg (Glasgow) 55 caps

Pete Horne (Glasgow) 28 caps

Ruaridh Jackson (Glasgow) 32 caps

Huw Jones (Glasgow) 11 caps

Lee Jones (Glasgow) 7 caps

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) uncapped

Greig Laidlaw (Clermont) 58 caps

Sean Maitland (Saracens) 29 caps

Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks) 2 caps

Ali Price (Glasgow) 11 caps

Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow) 27 caps

Finn Russell (Glasgow) 32 caps

Tommy Seymour (Glasgow) 39 caps

Duncan Taylor (Saracens) 21 caps

Nathan Fowles (Edinburgh) uncapped

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):