Warner and Smith handed year-long bans for ball tampering - reports

Smith and Warner have been banned for a year, just two months after winning the Ashes.

CRICKET AUSTRALIA HAS reportedly handed down 12 month bans to both Steven Smith and David Warner — formerly captain and vice captain of Australia — for their roles in tampering with the ball during their recent Test with South Africa.

Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on camera using tape to alter the condition on the ball, has reportedly been banned for nine months.

Cricket Australia is yet to confirm the sanctions but they have been widely reported in both the Australian and South African media following an investigation into the incident by their ‘Head of Integrity’ Iain Roy.

Yesterday, Cricket Australia confirmed they trio were the only members of the touring party to have knowledge of the plan to tamper with the ball, which means that Darren Lehmann, the country’s coach, will avoid sanctions.

Bancroft was captured on camera using yellow tape in an attempt to alter the condition of the ball before hiding the tape in his trousers.

When the incident was shown on the big screen during the Test, Bancroft was questioned by the two on-field umpires, Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong.

The pair inspected the ball at the time and determined it did not need to be changed, instead awarding a five-run penalty.

