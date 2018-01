1. Martin O'Neill was strongly linked with a move to Stoke this week but when did he first sign on as Ireland boss? PA November 2015 November 2014

November 2013 November 2012

2. Jenny Murphy explained why she had made herself unavailable for selection for the Ireland team this week. What age is she? INPHO 28 30

32 34

3. Which high profile inter-county referee decided to hang up his whistle this week? INPHO Cormac Reilly Brian Gavin

Barry Kelly David Coldrick

4. The 2018 NFL International Series games were announced on Thursday. Which of these teams will not be playing in London? PA Oakland Raiders Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans

5. Tyron Woodley issued an invitation to Conor McGregor to fight for a title at what weight this week? INPHO Featherweight Light Heavyweight

Middleweight Welterweight

6. Jim McGuinness left his role with what Chinese Super League club this week? INPHO Beijing Guoan Dalian Shide

Shanghai Shenhua Shanghai SIPG

7. Jordan Larmour continued to build his reputation with a two-try performance against Ulster on Saturday. What age is he? INPHO 18 19

20 21

8. Aoife Murray announced she'd be back for a 17th season with Cork camogie this week but how many All-Stars has she won? INPHO 7 9

11 13

9. It was revealed this week that Ireland will play which super power in two T20 internationals in Malahide later this year? INPHO India Pakistan

Australia England