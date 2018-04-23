  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 23 April, 2018
Wes Hoolahan to leave Norwich at the end of the season

The former Ireland international has made over 350 appearances for the club.

By Steve O'Rourke Monday 23 Apr 2018, 12:19 PM
1 hour ago 4,342 Views 7 Comments
Hoolahan scoring one of his 53 goals for Norwich.
Hoolahan scoring one of his 53 goals for Norwich.
Image: Dave Howarth

NORWICH CITY HAVE announced that “club legend” Wes Hoolahan is to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Canaries say there will be a special send-off at Carrow Road before and after this weekend’s Championship home finale against Leeds.

The club and player have both agreed that he will not be involved in their final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday “in order to allow him a thoroughly deserved send-off at Carrow Road.”

The 35-year-old made over 350 appearances for Norwich after joining from Blackpool in 2008 and scored 53 times for the club. He retired from international football in February this year.

During his time with Norwich they played in England’s top three divisions — including four seasons in the Premier League — and he has worked under no fewer than seven managers.

“I’m looking forward to my next challenge, and to organising a testimonial for next year. I’ve had a brilliant time,” Hoolahan told the club’s website today.

“It’s been a great 10 years at this club. The fans have been amazing to me, the club have been great and I’m going to miss the place.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed myself at Norwich City and it’s going to be an emotional day on Saturday against Leeds. I just want to say to the fans thanks for the support, you’ve been amazing throughout my whole time here.”

Steve O'Rourke
