  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 21 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

West Brom rally to snatch draw as Mo Salah equals goal record for 38-match Premier League season

A draw may not be enough for West Brom to avoid relegation.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 2:57 PM
49 minutes ago 2,387 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3970843
Image: Anthony Devlin
Image: Anthony Devlin

WEST BROM STAGED an unexpected late comeback to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool that offers Darren Moore’s side slim hope of escaping relegation.

Danny Ings struck for the first time in 930 days and Mohamed Salah equalled the record for goals scored in a 38-match Premier League season as Liverpool appeared on course to warm up for their Champions League semi-final against Roma with a routine if laboured victory.

The beleaguered Baggies had other ideas, though, Jake Livermore getting one back in the 79th minute and Salomon Rondon heading home the equaliser from a free-kick with two remaining in normal time.

The result may not prove enough to save West Brom, who are still eight points adrift of the safety of 17th placed Swansea, who visit newly crowned champions Manchester City on Sunday.

For Liverpool, the careless loss of points will delay their march to securing Champions League qualification.

And manager Jurgen Klopp may regret the five changes he made to his starting XI, as the Reds are left to refocus on the visit of the eagerly anticipated visit of the Giallorossi to Anfield on Tuesday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I’m happy at Celtic’: Rodgers unmoved by Arsenal speculation

As It Happened: West Brom v Liverpool, Premier League

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'It will have an impact' - Munster and Racing to do battle in scorching weather
'It will have an impact' - Munster and Racing to do battle in scorching weather
LIVE: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
Nacewa moving through the gears to thwart mentor-turned-tormentor Pivac
ARSENAL
'I'm happy at Celtic': Rodgers unmoved by Arsenal speculation
'I'm happy at Celtic': Rodgers unmoved by Arsenal speculation
Carlo Ancelotti 'pleased' to be linked with Arsenal job
'It's never easy when you follow great managers at great clubs', Moyes warns
FOOTBALL
West Brom rally to snatch draw as Mo Salah equals goal record for 38-match Premier League season
West Brom rally to snatch draw as Mo Salah equals goal record for 38-match Premier League season
Nemanja Matic: Pogba will improve but 'needs to take more responsibility'
Aguero ruled out for rest of season after undergoing knee operation
LEINSTER
'He cleans up other people's mistakes': Sexton thrilled to have Henshaw back to battle Scarlets
'He cleans up other people's mistakes': Sexton thrilled to have Henshaw back to battle Scarlets
Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on his shoulder today
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
Dwight Yorke: 'I don’t think he should leave United...He’s a showman, Paul Pogba'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie