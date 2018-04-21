All eyes are on The Hawthorns as Jurgen Klopp’s charges come to do battle.
Liveblog
YES! WHAT A START!— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2018
[0-1]#WBALIV pic.twitter.com/vBuJX6UIPh
Goal! Danny Ings puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of West Brom.
GOAL!!
Danny Ings puts Liverpool in front on 4 minutes. Great asssist by Mane.
Rondon gets on the end of the ball and tries to muscle his way past Klavan, but the referee blows the whistle for a free against him.
Liverpool move the ball up the other end and put in a dangerous cross, but it goes out for a corner which Salah will take.
And we are off at The Hawthorns. It’s the third meeting this season between the sides.
The teams are in the tunnel and getting ready to make their way onto the pitch.
Weather looks good at The Hawthorns. Not long now until kick-off.
West Brom Starting XI:
Foster, Nyom, Gibbs, Livermore, Rondon, Phillips, Brunt, McClean, Rodriguez, Dawson, Hegazi.
📷 An unchanged XI...#WBALIV #COYB #WBA pic.twitter.com/Jtw2IqhuL9— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 21, 2018
Liverpool Starting XI:
Karius, Gomez, Van Dijk, Klavan, Moreno, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Ings
📋 The #LFC team to face @WBA...#WBALIV 👉 https://t.co/6XOx3UJ7x7 pic.twitter.com/BdTIwhw7jF— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2018
Hello and welcome to The42′s coverage of today’s Premier League clash between West Brom and Liverpool at The Hawthorns.
COMMENTS (7)