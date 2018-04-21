  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
6Mins

Goal! Danny Ings puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of West Brom.

2Mins

Rondon gets on the end of the ball and tries to muscle his way past Klavan, but the referee blows the whistle for a free against him.

Liverpool move the ball up the other end and put in a dangerous cross, but it goes out for a corner which Salah will take.

1Mins

And we are off at The Hawthorns. It’s the third meeting this season between the sides.

The teams are in the tunnel and getting ready to make their way onto the pitch.

Hello and welcome to The42′s coverage of today’s Premier League clash between West Brom and Liverpool at The Hawthorns.

Sinéad Farrell will be taking you through the action as it unfolds, and as always, we want to hear from you.
Simply post your comments, observations and predictions in the comment section below or send a tweet to @Shin_Farrell.
We’ll have team news for you coming up shortly so stay with us and enjoy the game.

