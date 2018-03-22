  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 22 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

West Ham dish out lifetime bans for pitch invaders and fans who threw missiles at directors' box

The recent Premier League meeting with Burnley at the London Stadium was marred by crowd disturbances.

By AFP Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,300 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3917844
A supporter is retrained by a steward as the players watch on.
Image: Christopher Lee
A supporter is retrained by a steward as the players watch on.
A supporter is retrained by a steward as the players watch on.
Image: Christopher Lee

WEST HAVE ISSUED lifetime bans to five fans who invaded the pitch during their Premier League match against Burnley earlier this month.

Several supporters have also been banned for life for throwing coins or objects “with intent to injure or harm” during a chaotic match at the London Stadium.

The match, on 10 March, was marred by a series of pitch invasions and widespread supporter unrest, with club director Trevor Brooking confirming that co-owner David Sullivan was struck by a coin towards the end of the game.

West Ham captain Mark Noble grappled one fan to the floor, while Burnley players and staff allowed frightened young supporters to take shelter on their bench.

“Lifetime bans from all West Ham matches, both home and away, have today been issued to five individuals who crossed safety barriers to enter the field of play,” said a club statement.

“A number of individuals have also been banned for life for violently throwing coins or objects with intent to injure or harm on the bridge directly in front of the directors’ box,” it added.

West Ham United v Burnley - Premier League Another supporter grabs hold of the corner flag. Source: Christopher Lee

The club said that a number of additional incidents were still being investigated and they expected to issue further bans before the next home match against Southampton on 31 March.

Brooking, speaking on BBC radio the day after the Burnley match, said it would be tough for the Premier League strugglers to avoid relegation unless the atmosphere in the stadium changed.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Robbie Keane and Duffer star in five-a-side match with some of football’s all-time greats

Gerard Pique made a WhatsApp group to ‘talk shit’ to Real rivals over their struggles this season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Gerard Pique made a WhatsApp group to 'talk shit' to Real rivals over their struggles this season
Gerard Pique made a WhatsApp group to 'talk shit' to Real rivals over their struggles this season
Giggs more nervous ahead of Wales managerial debut than he ever was as a player
Sanchez 'expected something better' from himself after move to Man United
IRELAND
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
'I think Chinese Whispers came into play post-my injury a year ago' - Heaslip
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
ENGLAND
England chiefs give backing to Eddie Jones after worst showing in 31 years
England chiefs give backing to Eddie Jones after worst showing in 31 years
'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'
Grand Slam victory the most-watched programme on Irish TV this year

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie