Wallabies could be without Will Genia against Ireland next month

AUSTRALIA SCRUM-HALF Will Genia is a doubt for Juneâ€™s Test series against Ireland after picking up a knee injury in action for the Melbourne Rebels this morning.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 30-year-old, who was making his return from a hamstring injury today, picked up the knock before half-time of what turned out to be a heavy 55-10 loss for the Rebels at home to Ronan Oâ€™Garaâ€™s Crusaders.

Broadcasters of the game, Fox Australia,Â reported that GeniaÂ said the issue was one he had experienced before and expected a six-week recovery timeÂ â€“ that timeline would take the scrum-half up to the week of the second Test against Ireland in Melbourne.

Genia started all of Australiaâ€™s Rugby Championship fixtures last year and was also the starting 9 for the November Test defeats against England and Scotland.

If he fails to recover before the 9 June opening Test in Brisbane, Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika could turn to Nick Phipps, who earned a fine from his club Waratahs this week after a drunken night in Sydney ended with him urinating on a bar.