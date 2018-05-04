  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 4 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wallabies could be without Will Genia against Ireland next month

Michael Cheika’s first-choice scrum-half picked up a knee injury in the heavy loss to Ronan O’Gara’s Crusaders.

By Sean Farrell Friday 4 May 2018, 2:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,961 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3994654

AUSTRALIA SCRUM-HALF Will Genia is a doubt for Juneâ€™s Test series against Ireland after picking up a knee injury in action for the Melbourne Rebels this morning.

Will Genia Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 30-year-old, who was making his return from a hamstring injury today, picked up the knock before half-time of what turned out to be a heavy 55-10 loss for the Rebels at home to Ronan Oâ€™Garaâ€™s Crusaders.

Source: Super Rugby TV/YouTube

Broadcasters of the game, Fox Australia,Â reported that GeniaÂ said the issue was one he had experienced before and expected a six-week recovery timeÂ  â€“ that timeline would take the scrum-half up to the week of the second Test against Ireland in Melbourne.

Genia started all of Australiaâ€™s Rugby Championship fixtures last year and was also the starting 9 for the November Test defeats against England and Scotland.

If he fails to recover before the 9 June opening Test in Brisbane, Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika could turn to Nick Phipps, who earned a fine from his club Waratahs this week after a drunken night in Sydney ended with him urinating on a bar.

Zebo at fullback for Thomond Park farewell against Edinburgh

Diack to return to South Africa at end of the season after 10 years with Ulster

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
'I'm very sad to leave the club with that exit. Very disappointed, very frustrated'
'I'm very sad to leave the club with that exit. Very disappointed, very frustrated'
Liverpool fans praised by club and police for 'exemplary' behaviour in Rome
Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
LIVERPOOL
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox': Klopp's Liverpool dedicate win to injured Irish fan
46 and counting: Liverpool break Champions League record on goal-mad night in Rome
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yaya Toure to leave Man City this summer after eight years at the club
Yaya Toure to leave Man City this summer after eight years at the club
Guardiola: I wanted to play for Newcastle under Bobby Robson
Man United boss gives very strange reason for freezing out Bailly
REAL MADRID
We will be on fire â€“ Klopp warns Real Madrid
We will be on fire â€“ Klopp warns Real Madrid
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
Bayern goalkeeper posts apology for 'unnecessary' Champions League error

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie