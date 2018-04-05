  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Wolves take no action against ballboy who shoved and took ball off 'time-wasting' Hull coach

The 16-year-old was ordered to leave the Molineux pitch.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 11:43 AM
Wolves confirmed they would be taking no further action.
Image: Nigel French
Image: Nigel French

A 16-YEAR-OLD WolvesÂ ballboy who shoved Hull City assistant managerÂ Andy Crosby to stop what he believed was time-wasting will not lose his job.

Tom Aitchison pulled the ball from Crosbyâ€™s grasp and pushed the coach in an effort to speed up the game late on atÂ Molineux.

There had been fears the youngster would lose his job â€” with an online petition launched to ensure he kept it garnering nearly 4,000 signatures already â€” but Wolves confirmed that no such action would be taken.

The Championship leadersâ€™ managing director Laurie Dalrymple, tweeted:

Steve O'Rourke
