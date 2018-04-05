Wolves take no action against ballboy who shoved and took ball off 'time-wasting' Hull coach

Wolves confirmed they would be taking no further action.

A 16-YEAR-OLD WolvesÂ ballboy who shoved Hull City assistant managerÂ Andy Crosby to stop what he believed was time-wasting will not lose his job.

Tom Aitchison pulled the ball from Crosbyâ€™s grasp and pushed the coach in an effort to speed up the game late on atÂ Molineux.

There had been fears the youngster would lose his job â€” with an online petition launched to ensure he kept it garnering nearly 4,000 signatures already â€” but Wolves confirmed that no such action would be taken.

The Championship leadersâ€™ managing director Laurie Dalrymple, tweeted:

To confirm, there have been no staff dismissals following last nightâ€™s game. Specifically, all ball crew were invited to report for duty for our next home game, and as is customary, all crew were reminded pre and post game of their role and responsibilities #togetherwearestronger — Laurie Dalrymple (@LaurieDalrymple) April 4, 2018 Source: Laurie Dalrymple /Twitter

