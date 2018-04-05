Wolves take no action against ballboy who shoved and took ball off 'time-wasting' Hull coach

A 16-YEAR-OLD WolvesÂ ballboy who shoved Hull City assistant managerÂ Andy Crosby to stop what he believed was time-wasting will not lose his job.
Tom Aitchison pulled the ball from Crosbyâ€™s grasp and pushed the coach in an effort to speed up the game late on atÂ Molineux.
There had been fears the youngster would lose his job â€” with an online petition launched to ensure he kept it garnering nearly 4,000 signatures already â€” but Wolves confirmed that no such action would be taken.
The Championship leadersâ€™ managing director Laurie Dalrymple, tweeted:
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS