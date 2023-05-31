12 Irish players who could be on the move this summer

Jeff Hendrick

Having played just 13 league matches for QPR and Newcastle in the 2021-22 campaign, Hendrick had a better season this time around, featuring in all but one of Reading’s Championship fixtures amid an encouraging loan spell from an individual perspective. The 31-year-old is still technically a Newcastle player with a year left on his contract but has been told by manager Eddie Howe that he has no future at the club. The Royals were relegated from the Championship, so whether he will try to help them escape League One or find a club at a higher level remains to be seen. Hendrick’s Irish teammate Ciaran Clark, who made 11 appearances on loan at Sheffield United this season, is also set to leave the Magpies with his contract up this summer.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Ireland’s man of the match in their Euros qualifier against France, Ogbene’s Rotherham contract is due to expire this summer and he is expected to leave the club that finished 19th in the Championship this season. The 26-year-old is unlikely to be short of offers, with Swansea, Middlesbrough, and Belgian outfit Club Brugge among the sides who have been linked with the player in the recent past.

Liam Scales

Having initially struggled to establish himself after signing for Celtic from Shamrock Rovers, the defender this season enjoyed a successful loan spell at Aberdeen, featuring 39 times in all competitions for the Dons, who finished third in the Scottish Premiership. On the back of that impressive campaign, Aberdeen have hinted they would like to sign the 24-year-old on a permanent deal.

Matt Doherty

The 31-year-old joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham in January on a six-month contract, but the fact that he has made just two substitute appearances for the Spanish side since then suggests the deal is unlikely to be renewed. A return to England appears to be the most likely destination, with Crystal Palace and Wolves recently both linked with the Dublin-born wing-back.

Shane Duffy

A move to Fulham in which the 31-year-old made just five substitute Premier League appearances all season does not bode well for Duffy’s future with the Cottagers. The experienced defender will be keen for regular first-team football as he attempts to win his place back in the Ireland side and may now have to drop down a level, with Championship club Norwich reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

Jamie McGrath

After struggling to establish himself at Wigan, McGrath enjoyed an encouraging loan spell at Dundee United, scoring nine goals in 39 appearances. Boss Jim Goodwin has made no secret of his desire to keep the 26-year-old at the club long-term, but their relegation has made that potential outcome less likely, as a season in the Scottish second tier would surely hamper the former Dundalk player’s hopes of further international recognition.

Aaron Connolly

Alamy Stock Photo Aaron Connolly of Hull City (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo

It’s been another frustrating season for the Galway-born attacker. A loan to Serie B club Venezia was unsuccessful though another temporary switch to Hull began promisingly, with two goals in five Championship appearances, before a foot injury ruled him out for the season. Boss Liam Rosenior was non-committal when asked about Connolly’s future. He still has one year left on his Seagulls contract, but has not played for the club since December 2021, with other attackers including Evan Ferguson subsequently moving ahead of him in the pecking order.

Enda Stevens

Another player who has endured an injury-interrupted campaign, the 32-year-old made just 12 appearances for Sheffield United this season, with only two of those coming after January. With the Blades looking to rebuild for the Premier League next season and with his contract due to expire this summer, it has been speculated that the Dubliner could be one of a couple of players to depart Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Caoimhín Kelleher

At 24, Kelleher is at the stage where he needs to be playing regular first-team football. The Cork-born goalkeeper made just one Premier League appearance for Liverpool this season, and with regular number one Alisson continuing to impress, the Irishman’s status is unlikely to change at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp has publicly played down reports of an imminent exit, but with the Reds looking to free up funds, they would surely be open to selling if the right offer came along. Brighton, Tottenham and Brentford are among the clubs reportedly interested in the £25-million-rated (€29 million) player.

Troy Parrott

It has been less than a year since Troy Parrott signed a new contract at Spurs to keep him at the club until 2025, and so the North London outfit clearly view the Ireland international as a player of significant potential. However, it’s hard to see the 21-year-old breaking into the Tottenham first team at present. He managed 34 appearances in all competitions for Preston this season, scoring four goals, and another loan spell or even a permanent move away from his parent team is expected as he bids to accrue more invaluable first-team minutes. Meanwhile, his regular partner up front at Preston this season, Tom Cannon, perhaps has a better chance of making an impact with parent club Everton, after an eye-catching eight goals in his last 14 appearances for the Lilywhites.

Ryan Manning

Swansea would certainly be eager to keep hold of their Player of the Year. However, with his contract up this summer, the 26-year-old is expected to move on amid interest from elsewhere and having turned down a contract offer. Newly relegated duo Leeds United and Southampton are among the clubs linked with the former Galway United player, who created more chances than any other player in the Championship this season.

Luke McNally

One of the most impressive Irish performers in the Championship this year. The 23-year-old didn’t get much of a look in for promotion-chasing Burnley, but thrived after joining Coventry in January and was a key part of the side that were just a penalty shootout away from Premier League football, making 22 appearances for the Sky Blues in total. Meanwhile, one player who will definitely be on the move is McNally’s teammate this season Sean Maguire, whose release by Coventry was confirmed earlier this week.