Advertisement
More Stories
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol reacts after they concede a third goal. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeSoccer

14-minute implosion makes it another night to forget for Man City

Pep Guardiola’s side were 3-0 before collapsing in the dying stages.
10.04pm, 26 Nov 2024
4
13

MAN CITY suffered a dramatic collapse after drawing 3-3 with Feyenoord in the Champions League tonight.

The hosts were 3-0 up and coasting with 20 minutes remaining before a chaotic 14-minute period saw them concede three times in the dying stages.

More to follow

Author
View 13 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
13 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie