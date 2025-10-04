18 goals in 10 games for Harry Kane as ex-Liverpool star dazzles

LUIS DIAZ scored a double, his first coming after just 15 seconds, and Harry Kane added another as Bayern Munich won 3-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

England captain Kane’s 18th goal in 10 games in all competitions this season helped Bayern move four points clear atop the Bundesliga table heading into the international break.

Bayern got off to a lightning start, Serge Gnabry grabbing an errant Frankfurt pass to set up Diaz for the third-fastest goal in Bundesliga history.

Frankfurt’s Jean-Matteo Bahoya looked to have drawn the hosts level with 15 minutes played after an excellent long-range effort, but the goal was ruled out by VAR for a handball against Ritsu Doan in the lead-up.

With 27 minutes gone, Kane thumped a low shot from outside the box past Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos and into the bottom left corner, his 11th league goal in six matches this season.

Kane collided with Santos late in the second half and needed assistance leaving the pitch with a limp, but was able to jog down the touchline before being subbed off.

Despite the injury, he said he would be fit for England duty next week.

“I’m okay. It was a contact to the bone. I had it a few weeks ago, and it was in the same spot today. A few days and it’ll be fine,” he reported.

Diaz scored with six minutes remaining, raising his total to six goals in 10 games since moving from Liverpool in the summer.

- Dortmund held by Leipzig -

Earlier on Saturday, visitors RB Leipzig held Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw.

Yan Couto’s 23rd-minute strike for Dortmund cancelled out Christoph Baumgartner’s early opener.

Leipzig’s Romulo thought he had put the visitors back in front on the half-hour mark but his strike was chalked off for offside.

Both sides had chances late on but were unable to break through, with an unmarked Julian Brandt sending a header over the bar for Dortmund with just two minutes remaining.

“We wanted to win today and we had the chances to do so, but we lacked a bit of luck in the end,” Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck told DAZN.

“We wasted a lot of possession up front. A point is OK.”

Leipzig took the lead seven minutes in when Assan Ouedraogo outjumped Couto and headed the ball into Baumgartner’s path to score.

Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy created the equaliser, holding the ball up centrally before laying it off to Couto, who hit a low shot into the bottom corner.

The draw leaves second-placed Dortmund four points behind league leaders Bayern.

Leipzig are a point behind Dortmund in third, having rebounded impressively from their 6-0 thrashing by Bayern on the opening weekend.

Leipzig were the last team to defeat Dortmund domestically, in March. Since then, Borussia have been on a 15-game unbeaten streak, winning 12 of those.

Summer arrivals Ernest Poku and Christian Kofane scored as Bayer Leverkusen beat Union Berlin 2-0 at home to collect their third win of the season.

Poku put the hosts in front 33 minutes in, scoring from a pinpoint Lucas Vazquez cross.

Kofane doubled Leverkusen’s lead when he pounced on a poor pass from Union goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow and slid the ball home.

Leverkusen have dropped seven points from winning positions this season, but controlled the match this time.

The one black mark for Leverkusen was a nasty injury to captain Alex Grimaldo, who dropped to the turf after a bloody head clash and was stretchered from the pitch late in the first half.

Samuel Mbangula’s second-minute goal was enough for Werder Bremen in a 1-0 home win over St Pauli, the hosts’ second victory of the season.

Advertisement

Augsburg bounced back after a run of four defeats with a dominant 3-1 home win over Wolfsburg.

Roberto De Zerbi celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Marseille climbed top of Ligue 1 on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Metz, which left coach Roberto De Zerbi purring over his side’s form after four straight wins.

Victory moved Marseille onto 15 points, ahead of champions Paris Saint-Germain and surprise packages Lyon on goal difference, with the latter two still to play this weekend.

Metz parked the bus in the first half, but Marseille poured forward after the break with Brazilian dynamo Igor Paixao breaking the deadlock on 51 minutes, while Matt O’Riley on 69 minutes and Amine Gouiri two minutes after that secured the three points.

“These are the kind of matches we were losing last year. We’ve matured and the team is much stronger now,” said De Zerbi. “I’m very happy.”

“This is my best period since I took over Marseille,” said the Italian coach, who joined from Brighton in June 2024 and led OM to the runners-up spot last season.

Marseille had a rocky start to the season with a dressing room fight after an opening day slump, paving the way for star midfielder Adrien Rabiot to be transfer-listed, before joining AC Milan.

De Zerbi described the altercation between Rabiot and English winger Jonathan Rowe — who moved to Bologna — as being like a barroom brawl.

Before Saturday’s romp over bottom-side Metz, Marseille beat Ajax 4-0 in the Champions League after wins over PSG and Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Marseille, who last won the title in 2010, also climbed top briefly last Friday after their 2-1 come-from-behind win at Strasbourg.

PSG, who have won Ligue 1 in the last four years, travel to Lille on Sunday while Lyon host Toulouse, with either able to take over the top spot if they avoid defeat.

Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny Panini celebrates with the player-of-the-match award. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Inter Milan joined a clutch of teams level at the top of Serie A on Saturday by giving sorry Cremonese a 4-1 thumping at the San Siro, thanks in large part to a superb display from Ange-Yoan Bonny.

Lautaro Martinez, Bonny, Federico Dimarco and Nicolo Barella were all on target for Inter, who moved onto 12 points alongside local rivals AC Milan, Napoli and Roma, who all play on Sunday.

Inter were missing France forward Marcus Thuram to a hamstring injury but that did not stop the hosts from bulldozing promoted Cremonese, as his countryman Bonny impressed with three assists to go along with a goal in his first start for his new club.

“It was great to win, we’re very consistent at the moment, and if I can help the team, then that’s great too,” said Bonny, who followed coach Cristian Chivu to Inter from Parma in the summer.

“He (Chivu) gives me confidence every day. I know that if I work hard in training that I’ll get my chance. Whether we’re at Parma or Inter, that’s how it is.”

Bonny was key to Inter taking the lead in the sixth minute as he slipped down the left side of the penalty area before pulling back a perfect pass for Martinez, who tapped home his sixth goal of the season.

And the 21-year-old was on hand to double his team’s lead seven minutes before the break when he nipped in at the near post to nod home Dimarco’s cross.

Bonny laid up Dimarco to lash home Inter’s third 10 minutes after half-time, and shortly afterwards he slipped in a neat ball from which Barella netted his first goal since December.

- Bonazzoli scores again -

His significant contribution helped Inter to a fifth straight win in all competitions, a run which has also included a perfect start to their Champions League campaign.

Cremonese’s second visit to the San Siro in a matter of weeks could not have been more different to their first one — a shock win over Milan in the opening weekend of the season.

Davide Nicola’s team were second best from the first whistle and fell to their first defeat of the season in emphatic fashion, although Federico Bonazzoli netted a late consolation goal to go with his spectacular winner against Milan in August.

Atalanta, in sixth, can turn the leading quartet into a quintet with a win over ambitious Como in the day’s late match.

Earlier, Lazio scraped a 3-3 home draw with Torino thanks to a penalty from Danilo Cataldi in the 13th minute of stoppage time, after Saul Coco scored what looked like a last-gasp winner for the away team.

– © AFP 2025