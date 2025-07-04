19-year-old the match-winner as Drogheda edge Galway

Drogheda United 1

Galway United 0

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan & Lambe Park

DARE KAREEM is a name that will not have been overly familiar to Drogheda United supporters, even as the match against Galway United kicked off at Sullivan & Lambe Park on Friday night.

Now, the teenager is a hero on Boyneside. Often, all it takes is a goal — and it always helps when it’s a match-winning one.

Kareem, 19, struck in the 49th minute to keep Drogheda well in contention for the top four in the Premier Division in a personal performance that marks him out as one to watch for the future and perhaps even Drogheda’s present.

The Tribesmen arrived in county Louth on a run of results that included just one defeat in six matches. They remained in seventh though, with some catching up to do on the teams spearheading the race for European qualification.

Three draws in that sequence means points had been left behind more often than John Caulfield would like, and their opponents, Drogheda, are the Premier Division’s undisputed draw specialists, with 12 stalemates so far this season.

The Moses Dyer era was a short-lived but impactful one, while Patrick Hickey was also missing for the visitors. Drogheda were operating without two of their most potent attackers in recent times too.

Douglas James-Taylor is a Bohemians player now and Warren Davis was watching on from the sidelines himself. Kareem has certainly announced himself now.

His winner arrived four minutes into the second half. It was Drogheda’s only clear-cut opportunity in 98 total minutes of play. Owen Lambe’s throw into the box was met once and then twice by Galway defenders, but neither cleared the ball.

The striker — a St Patrick’s Athletic academy product — showed lightning reactions to hook the ball beyond Evan Watts.

Before then, Stephen Walsh had gone closest for Galway with a couple of shots, while David Hurley also took aim. Early in the game, Trinidad and Tobago international striker Malcolm Shaw had the ball in the net but the flag denied him.

Galway supporters might have felt Kareem’s opening goal would light a fire under Caulfield’s side to find an equaliser. It didn’t and there was no second-half onslaught as the hosts outperformed them in the second half. The away side hardly had a shot on goal

in response.

For Drogheda, victory was a fine riposte to last week’s drubbing in Derry and keeps them in European contention. For the first time in his managerial career, Kevin Doherty has beaten John Caulfield. On a memorable night, the home fans even have a new hero.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn (James Bolger, 70), Conor Keeley, Aaron Harper-Bailey; Owen Lambe, Ryan Brennan (Shane Farrell, 75), Luke Heeney, Conor Kane; Darragh Shane Farrell; Thomas Oluwa, Dare Kareem.

Galway United: Evan Watts; Garry Buckley (Killian Brouder, 58), Greg Cunningham (Colm Horgan, 90+4), Rob Slevin, Jeannot Esua, Vincent Borden (Aaron Bolger, 72), Denis Hurley (Axel Piesold 58), Bobby Burns; Edward McCarthy; Stephen Walsh, Malcolm Shaw (Cillian

Tollett, 58).

Referee: Damien MacGraith