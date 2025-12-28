The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
19-year-old's first goal sees Spurs edge Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace 0
Tottenham 1
TOTTENHAM BEAT Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League today.
Archie Gray’s first career goal was enough for the visitors to earn a hard-fought win.
