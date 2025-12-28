More Stories
Archie Gray celebrates his goal. Alamy Stock Photo
19-year-old's first goal sees Spurs edge Crystal Palace

It was a day to remember for Archie Gray.
6.31pm, 28 Dec 2025

Crystal Palace 0

Tottenham 1

TOTTENHAM BEAT Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League today.

Archie Gray’s first career goal was enough for the visitors to earn a hard-fought win.

More to follow

