The 20-minute red card will be applied to all of pro rugby

WORLD RUGBY HAS confirmed that the 20-minute red card will be applied across the board in professional rugby.

The governing body’s council yesterday approved moving the 20-minute red card to global trial level from 1 August, meaning it will be in play across the entire pro sport next season.

However, there is scope for the 20-minute red card to be utilised for this summer’s British and Irish Lions series in Australia, as well as all other international games during the July Test window.

It is up to the Lions and the Wallabies to apply for the 20-minute red card to be used in their series, but that looks increasingly likely.

From next season, the 20-minute red card will definitely be used at all levels of the professional game, including the URC, Champions Cup, Challenge Cup, Premiership, Top 14, November Tests, and Six Nations. If the global trial is successful, the 20-minute card will be adopted into permanent rugby law.

The 20-minute red card means that if a player is red-carded for foul play that the match officials don’t see as “deliberate or intentional,” the player will be sent off but can be replaced by a substitute after 20 minutes.

World Rugby says this ensures that “individual players – not the contest as a whole – bear the consequence of reckless actions.”

The referee is still entitled to show a full, permanent red card for any foul play deemed to be “deliberate and highly dangerous,” meaning that player cannot be replaced.

Two yellow cards for a player will result in a 20-minute red card, unless the second offence is deemed to warrant a full, permanent red card.

The 20-minute red card is a relatively new development in rugby that began in the Southern Hemisphere.

Garry Ringrose was shown a 20-minute red card during the Six Nations. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It was adopted into the Six Nations this year on a trial basis and came to Ireland’s aid in their win over Wales when Garry Ringrose was shown a 20-minute red card and was replaced by Bundee Aki when that period elapsed. Aki played a central role in Ireland’s victory in Cardiff.

There has been opposition to the 20-minute red card among Northern Hemisphere nations, but it’s understood that nearly all unions, including the IRFU, have been convinced that it’s worth proceeding with a wider global trial.

The FFR, France’s union, have been outspoken in their opposition to the 20-minute red card, but they must now get on board as World Rugby confirmed it will come into play across the international and club game.

“Our mission is to ensure rugby is a compelling sport to play and watch,” said World Rugby chairman Brett Robinson.

“The 20-minute red card preserves the fairness and drama of elite competition by punishing the individual, not the entire team or the spectacle.

“Player welfare is non-negotiable. We monitor data around head injuries, tackle height, and concussion rigorously – and transparently. If evidence ever indicated this trial posed greater risk, we would end it immediately.”

World Rugby has confirmed that from now on, all law trials in the men’s game will begin on 1 August each year. This will ensure that all international games will be played under exactly the same set of laws and trials.

World Rugby also revealed that its council has approved a closed trial of a “centralised disciplinary process,” which it hopes will allow for “quicker and more consistent decision making” regarding post-match sanctions for players.

Many pundits and supporters have bemoaned the seeming inconsistency in decisions regarding suspensions for players who commit foul play, while some of those disciplinary processes can drag on.

It’s understood that this centralised disciplinary process will be trialled at the Women’s Rugby World Cup this year and potentially during the Lions Test series. It could mean a three-person disciplinary panel being appointed for those specific competitions, meaning they could meet soon after games and apply the same consideration to each case.

The 2027 World Cup pool draw will be made in December. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, World Rugby confirmed that the pool-stage draw for the 2027 World Cup will take place in December 2025.

The official World Rugby rankings at the end of this year’s November Tests will determine the banding of teams for the draw, meaning the remainder of this year’s international rugby will be important.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland, who are currently ranked third in the world, will take on Georgia, Portugal, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, and South Africa in their next two international windows this year.

This all means that Ireland’s July clash away to Georgia – when head coach Farrell, several of his Irish staff, and 15 players will be missing – takes on more gravity. Losing to the Georgians could have a notable impact on Ireland’s ranking.

World Rugby confirmed that fixtures played by Australia against the British and Irish Lions will not be counted towards the rankings used for Rugby World Cup seeding purposes.

The 2027 World Cup will see expansion to 24 teams for the first time, with the Final Qualification Tournament to take place in Dubai from 8 to 18 November 2025, meaning all qualified teams will be known for the pool draw in December.